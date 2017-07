Let’s talk about Kashmir: Social media has been a game changer, and militants have a head start

Viral videos that capture militants at leisure, videos of alleged rights excesses by forces and frequent gags on internet are bringing a paradigm shift in the narrative of the Kashmir’s conflict.





Burhan Wani, a regional commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, became popular due to social media, a platform that allowed him to reach out to young Kashmiris, and even made him something of a local hero.(File Photo)