Lets talk about India's caste system

First off, it is not exclusive to India.. Quarashis (butcher caste) and Chowdharys (landlord caste?) just as 2 examples are common across at least India and Pak within the Muslim lot.

In India, if one were to believe in this hocus-pocus, that is... the Tamil Bhahmans (tam-brams) probably rule the roost and occupy top spot.. the Iyers/Aiyers, along with the Iyengaars are the top level folk.. Dharmi Bongs (Bengalis) come in a close second with how hardcore they can be about it (Ganguly etc) with the Dholakias etc (Gujaratis) occupying the top 3 spots.

I know some of all of these people.. found the Gujjus to generally be the most conservative (sallafi level in many cases, spl when it comes to their women folk)

I have more to say but why don't all of you lot chime in and we can have a hopefully cordial group discussion.. its far from a black and white issue afaic see/know.. and is rampant across both countries.

personally, apart from solemn occasions such as funerals, I've never been made aware of my "caste" .. I could not care less.
 
it could have been a good thread had you not fucked it up right at the outset by declaring chowdary and quraishi as castes
 
- NO one follows caste system dito like Hindus- no separate mosques, mazaars, madrasas for different castes, no such things for Cristian's either afaik (different churches for different castes), Sikhs have went the wrong way but deep down they are also reform movement inspired by Abrahamic Sufi traditions but within the realms of dharmic traditions
Bengali Muslims and Indian Muslims have more socio-economic issues than birthright "caste issues" as they do not carry their names and for the most part, are not conscious of it
don't carry surname move to a different city- I won't know who you are
 
Chowdharys = landlords

Quarashis = butchers

from what I understand, btw, I frequent a Quarashi tandoor place a lot.. among best rumali rolls in town, love it ! <3
 
chowdary was the title of a village boss/chief in agricultural areas. now every jat, gujjar, bhains and others are chowdary.

quraish was a meccan tribe who first persecuted Muhammad sahib then became his followers toward the end of his life. for some weird reason every tom dick harry and shudra/mirasi/mussali has become syed and/or qurashi esp. the so-called muhajireen who came from india during and after partition
caste system divides people into four main categories - Brahmins (syed and mian in Pakistan), Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and the Shudras (mussali/mirasi in Pakistan). and the outcastes who also are either mussali/mirasi or Christians in Pakistan

1654505749778.png
 
title given by the government
Not a caste, although I don't know if they are butchers or not, you don't see a lot of them up north, Urdu speakers can talk more about em
 
This BS worked back a 100 or so years ago, not relevant now, at all..

there are "shudra"business people, "kshatriya" religious folk and "Dalit" heads of state and in the forces.. incl. our current President now. Mr Kovind

where this "caste/varna" systems rears its head is mostly marriage, plus, they sprinkle it with Vedic astrology and all sorts too.

Same in India wrt Chowdharys.. in rural village India, they rule.. there's even a saying/angry retort "chowdhary ban raha hai ?" :lol:

I might be wrong, but from what I've heard the "Quarashis" are a traditional butcher clan.. meat traders, which kind of explains all the 1000s of quarashi resturants everywhere.. they can be a bit hit or miss though lol, you have to find the best ones.

may I ask what part of Pak you might originally be from ? ... not a Punjabi/Sindhi ?

of course, I also believe one needn't conform to stereotypes.
 
While there still may be remanants of the Hindu caste system in uneducated and poor muslim areas. But Islam on itself is probably the most anti-caste system faith in the world. There lies the
main difference.
 

