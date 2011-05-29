Let's talk about how to help Afghans to rebuild Afghanistan and make it a great country. Express your opinion

That all depends on the new Afghan government



Many people could see that the Kabuli regime was needlessly anti Pakistan and needlessly trying to provoke Pakistan



PAKISTAN is the MOST IMPORTANT Country for Afghanistan whether they like it or not



but one place I am more clear headed then many Pakistani is that whilst we all agree the Kabuli regime was a enemy of Pakistan that we had to hit

The Taliban regime could be just as hostile, but it dosent matter as long as Pakistan wields a big stick



The Taliban has to show that they will respect Pakistani sovereignty and strategic interests in order for us to go all out to help them and that my friends is not straight forward









at any cost we have to reinforce our border fencing, with multiple border fortss, patrol's, CCTV, drones, EVERYTHING





what keeps Afghanistan and Pakistan separate is that fence and now we need to go ALL OUT in the border regions







Expect a uptick in anti Pakistani activity by our enemies but we have pulled the rug out from underneath them in Afghanistan

next step is to use our influence and ensure that the Taliban understand that Pakistan is their ONLY HOPEand we will help is they help us destroy our enemies



