The Taliban should ask for reparation from US via UN for devastating the Afghanistan for 20 long years & ask UN to provide additional financial aid to rebuild Afghanistan & its people.Let's talk about how to help Afghans to rebuild Afghanistan and make it a great country. Express your opinion
IEA is not hostile and I don't see them ever being hostile towards Pakistan. It is our responsibility to aid them in every area possible since we have huge stakes in the country and very important for us. Afghanistan is not just some random country for Pakistan's national interests but Afghanistan is everything.. It is in our own interests to see Afghanistan flourish since their economy is tied to ours and we have other huge interests also..That all depends on the new Afghan government
Many people could see that the Kabuli regime was needlessly anti Pakistan and needlessly trying to provoke Pakistan
PAKISTAN is the MOST IMPORTANT Country for Afghanistan whether they like it or not
but one place I am more clear headed then many Pakistani is that whilst we all agree the Kabuli regime was a enemy of Pakistan that we had to hit
The Taliban regime could be just as hostile, but it dosent matter as long as Pakistan wields a big stick
The Taliban has to show that they will respect Pakistani sovereignty and strategic interests in order for us to go all out to help them and that my friends is not straight forward
at any cost we have to reinforce our border fencing, with multiple border fortss, patrol's, CCTV, drones, EVERYTHING
what keeps Afghanistan and Pakistan separate is that fence and now we need to go ALL OUT in the border regions
Expect a uptick in anti Pakistani activity by our enemies but we have pulled the rug out from underneath them in Afghanistan
next step is to use our influence and ensure that the Taliban understand that Pakistan is their ONLY HOPEand we will help is they help us destroy our enemies
He will talk about credit based system.
I'm sure Talibs don't want communism on top of it