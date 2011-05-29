What's new

Let's talk about how to help Afghans to rebuild Afghanistan and make it a great country. Express your opinion

Lahorie

Lahorie

FULL MEMBER
Oct 26, 2011
496
0
810
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Cash GK said:
Let's talk about how to help Afghans to rebuild Afghanistan and make it a great country. Express your opinion
Click to expand...
The Taliban should ask for reparation from US via UN for devastating the Afghanistan for 20 long years & ask UN to provide additional financial aid to rebuild Afghanistan & its people.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,785
0
1,503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Lahorie said:
The Taliban should ask for reparation from US via UN for devastating the Afghanistan for 20 long years & ask UN to provide additional financial aid to rebuild Afghanistan & its people.
Click to expand...
The US have actully done alot of rebuilding in the country and actully improve it..

-----------------

TS I think the first thing to do is finish the Uzbek-Pakistan road that is currently under construction and make free trade with them.. Helping them in every possible area is key. Pakistan will make sure of it
 
SD 10

SD 10

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
1,400
0
1,654
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
first thing we need to look out for is there should be no shortage for food..... Pakistan has surplus , we can give some of it if needed!
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,175
-21
24,469
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
That all depends on the new Afghan government

Many people could see that the Kabuli regime was needlessly anti Pakistan and needlessly trying to provoke Pakistan

PAKISTAN is the MOST IMPORTANT Country for Afghanistan whether they like it or not

but one place I am more clear headed then many Pakistani is that whilst we all agree the Kabuli regime was a enemy of Pakistan that we had to hit
The Taliban regime could be just as hostile, but it dosent matter as long as Pakistan wields a big stick

The Taliban has to show that they will respect Pakistani sovereignty and strategic interests in order for us to go all out to help them and that my friends is not straight forward




at any cost we have to reinforce our border fencing, with multiple border fortss, patrol's, CCTV, drones, EVERYTHING


what keeps Afghanistan and Pakistan separate is that fence and now we need to go ALL OUT in the border regions



Expect a uptick in anti Pakistani activity by our enemies but we have pulled the rug out from underneath them in Afghanistan
next step is to use our influence and ensure that the Taliban understand that Pakistan is their ONLY HOPEand we will help is they help us destroy our enemies

 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,785
0
1,503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hussain0216 said:
That all depends on the new Afghan government

Many people could see that the Kabuli regime was needlessly anti Pakistan and needlessly trying to provoke Pakistan

PAKISTAN is the MOST IMPORTANT Country for Afghanistan whether they like it or not

but one place I am more clear headed then many Pakistani is that whilst we all agree the Kabuli regime was a enemy of Pakistan that we had to hit
The Taliban regime could be just as hostile, but it dosent matter as long as Pakistan wields a big stick

The Taliban has to show that they will respect Pakistani sovereignty and strategic interests in order for us to go all out to help them and that my friends is not straight forward




at any cost we have to reinforce our border fencing, with multiple border fortss, patrol's, CCTV, drones, EVERYTHING


what keeps Afghanistan and Pakistan separate is that fence and now we need to go ALL OUT in the border regions



Expect a uptick in anti Pakistani activity by our enemies but we have pulled the rug out from underneath them in Afghanistan
next step is to use our influence and ensure that the Taliban understand that Pakistan is their ONLY HOPEand we will help is they help us destroy our enemies
Click to expand...
IEA is not hostile and I don't see them ever being hostile towards Pakistan. It is our responsibility to aid them in every area possible since we have huge stakes in the country and very important for us. Afghanistan is not just some random country for Pakistan's national interests but Afghanistan is everything.. It is in our own interests to see Afghanistan flourish since their economy is tied to ours and we have other huge interests also..
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,175
-21
24,469
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Battlion25 said:
IEA is not hostile and I don't see them ever being hostile towards Pakistan. It is our responsibility to aid them in every area possible since we have huge stakes in the country and very important for us. Afghanistan is not just some random country for Pakistan's national interests but Afghanistan is everything.. It is in our own interests to see Afghanistan flourish since their economy is tied to ours and we have other huge interests also..
Click to expand...
It's not about being hostile

Any Afghan government MUST

1- Respect Pakistani sovereignty and borders

2- End all support for TTP, PTM and BLA and either hunt them down inside Afghanistan or give Pakistan space to hunt and bomb them

3- understand our hatred for India, we might not oppose a embassy in Kabul to facilitate trade etc but we consider India a hated enemy and would never tolerate them creating fassad
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

BANNED
May 23, 2017
10,070
-5
10,351
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan can start by swoopibg in on the construction deals that are going to come out.

Also contracting deals foe their helicopters/planes etc. And other business opportunities.
 
Falconless

Falconless

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2020
1,052
0
896
Country
Pakistan
Location
Hong Kong
First step would be to take all the militias and form them into a professional army and police forces.

Infrastructure and political reforms will be meaningless without an army to protect them.

Infrastructure

Extend M1 into Kabul and eventually Uzbekistan

Extend the Pakistan railways mainline parallel to the motorway

However the easiest and most beneficial thing we can do immediately is help them reopen the Afghan Airspace so that the country can make free money from planes transiting their skies.
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
3,894
2
4,551
Country
Norway
Location
United Kingdom
Best way
Pakistan can help Afghanistan is by building its own economy first, for some time keeping its border closed so it actually understand the situation in Afghanistan better as it will also limit the influx of refugees trying to enter.

With better economy it will give Pakistan more money to invest into NWFP and this region.

Let the Future government of Afg sort out its own internal problems, only then Pakistan can help them, unlike Pakistan who provides access to Sea China can hugely help by building local infrastructure but before that can be done local government need to stand up and gain legitimacy in the eyes of public otherwise this cycle will go on and on
Pakistani state can advise them, and suggest and provide support and local trade route but for that you need local infrastructure to be able to provide some thing.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,018
2
6,311
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Steps:
1. Registration of its citizens.
2. Proper immigration at border crossings
3. Safety and security in Afghanistan
4. Act as a transit for air corridors and road connection between C.Asia, with Iran and Pakistan.
5. Part of CPEC.
6. Minerals exploration.
7. I think nobody will give aid as every donor country has some conditions/demand/agenda which Taliban will not follow. May be UN can help a little.
8. Education
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

fatman17
Remarks With Admiral Mike Mullen, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Replies
0
Views
749
fatman17
fatman17
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
3K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa
Hindustani
Obama's State of the Union 2011
Replies
3
Views
1K
applesauce
applesauce

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom