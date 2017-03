The country will have to industrialize on a nation wide level for such developments to take place.



Small projects like these are nice but have negligible impact when the economy is still reliant on the export of mangoes.



Pakistan is already running low on electricity and water - We're gonna need those first to operate industrial units and factories.



No current effort from the government is being made to get the country to industrialize.



As it seems right now, we'll only get as far as having Chinese assembly plants and textiles.



If this country truly looks to become an industrial power, we're gonna need a Jospeh Stalin.



Much of Pakistan's workforce and manpower are being utilized to build skyscrapers in Dubai.



It wasn't always like this, when Pakistan gained independence it was very well off. The eastern overseas territory of Pakistan was perfect to run on agriculture and the mainland west Pakistan was rich in natural resources ideal to industrialize with the rest of Asia in 60's and 70's - clearly that didn't happen.

Click to expand...