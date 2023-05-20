Let's PUMP up some Turkish Nationalistic Tracks and Tunes.. All is welcome

Ozan Arif - Akmı Karamı​

Ozan Arif - Adam Değilmiş​

BAHÇELİ'DEN OZAN ARİF'E DAVA! PEKİ OZAN ARİF NE DİYOR?​

Ozan Arif - Körmüsün​

I'll start with ONE OF THE GREATEST ULKUCU (Grey Wolf Nationalistic)... Our OZAN Arif abi...The AKPKK Cultists are going to RAGE, when hearing this track.. Ozan Arif has no reservations, he says it bluntly as it is OUT IN THE OPEN which he has says it OBJECTIVELY and is a open book which can be read. He fears no one, despite the AKPKK has put him on court trial many times..This Ozan Arif's track that is dedicated to pesky old fart, senile, incompetent Devlet Bahcali..