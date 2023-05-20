What's new

Let's PUMP up some Turkish Nationalistic Tracks and Tunes.. All is welcome

Otonom Piyade

Otonom Piyade

FULL MEMBER
Apr 14, 2017
623
0
645
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
I'll start with ONE OF THE GREATEST ULKUCU (Grey Wolf Nationalistic)... Our OZAN Arif abi...

Ozan Arif - Akmı Karamı​

The AKPKK Cultists are going to RAGE, when hearing this track.. Ozan Arif has no reservations, he says it bluntly as it is OUT IN THE OPEN which he has says it OBJECTIVELY and is a open book which can be read. He fears no one, despite the AKPKK has put him on court trial many times..











Ozan Arif - Adam Değilmiş​

This Ozan Arif's track that is dedicated to pesky old fart, senile, incompetent Devlet Bahcali..










BAHÇELİ'DEN OZAN ARİF'E DAVA! PEKİ OZAN ARİF NE DİYOR?​














Ozan Arif - Körmüsün​


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom