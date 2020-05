What is honour and dignity? Do you remember Treaty of Hudaybiyyah??? Where Muslims could have easily defeated the Kufar ???? Can Pakistan and India not at least have a 10 years peace agreement ??? India to lift curfew in Kashmir, while Pakistan stop exporting terrorism to India.



A peace treaty was drawn up between the two sides. If the Muslims had chosen to fight at that time they would have been victorious, but they wanted to uphold the sanctity of the Ka`bah. The treaty consisted of the following:

1. Both parties would cease hostilities for a period of ten years.

2. The parties would not interfere with the free movement of one another.

3. The Prophet (Peace and blessings of Allah upon him) would return that year, but the Muslims would be permitted to enter Makkah the following year.

4. Any Muslim man coming from the Quraysh to join the Muslims would be sent back, but any man going from the Muslims to Quraysh would not be sent back.

5. Any tribes other than the Quraysh that wished to enter an alliance with Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah upon him) were free to do so, and any that wished to enter an alliance with the Quraysh were free to do so.

