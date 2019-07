Afer the hugely successful visit of Imran Khan to the U.S. and the cordial reception he got at the White House and even surprisingly on the Capitol Hill, there seems to be a narrative which is being built about somehow Pakistan and the U.S. being strategic partners again.



As I said earlier, the visit was hugely successful because it put into grave the Indian ambition of isolating Pakistan. Over the last 12 months, the Indian strategy has been absolutely smashed by Pakistan.



But lets keep things in perspective. Pakistan is crucial in the Afghan withdrawal and hence important to the Americans in the short-term but the long term American goals in the region still remain the same. India remains the chief ally(henchman) for America in the region because



a) China factor.

b) India's size.

c) Size and strength of Indian diaspora.



Even if Pakistan helps out in Afghanistan, Americans would then move on to pushing Pakistan to be like what Egypt is to Israel. Hence, just like Egypt is Israel's bitch, Pakistan would be expected to not resist Indian hegemony in the South Asian theatre. This would free up India to just focus on China.



Accepting Indian dominance would go against the very idea of Pakistan. So lets get as much out of the Americans as possible over the next coming years because this roller coaster ride as far as US-Pak relations are concerned will continue and please make sure the economy is put on to solid footing and not be in need of IMF bailouts every 5 years.

