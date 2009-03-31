What's new

Lets Get Rid of Kafirs Like Baitullah Mehsud

Prince_of_Mistery

Mar 17, 2009
Dear Brothers and Sisters

After seeing what happened yesterday in Lahore. I am deeply concerned at the state of Pakistan and where the nation is heading.

If we dont control these fanatics then Pakistan will become like Afganistan.

As an ex-patriot living outside pakistan. I cannot understand how the people of pakistan are letting this happen.

As a nation we need to take a stand against these people.

Where does it say in the Quran go and kill innocent people, who are trying live a normal life.

If Baitullah Mehsud claims to be a real fighter for islam. Then he should go and read the Quran and Hadiths and understand how war is fought under islamic laws.

Baitullah Mehsud is not Muslim. He is Traitor to the nation.

I urge every single one of you to rise up against these people who are bent on trying to turn Pakistan into another afganistan. I am not saying go and fight them but do something to condem these attacks.

Peace
 
Prince_of_Mistery

Mar 17, 2009
People Who Kill innocent Muslims and other people in the name of Jihad are not Muslim. There is no where in the Quran or Hadith that says Kill innocent people.

These people are Tarnishing the Name of Islam.

They are making lifes of normal muslims working hard around the world very difficult.

If you Believe People Like Baitullah Mehsud are muslim then u are no better then him.

And for those people who believe there is a foriegn hand in all these attacks. Sure you are right. The money they get is from foreign countries. But Idiots who Blow themselves up are not foreigners.

They are Local Pakistanis.

Last Question to all who support people Like Baitullah Mehsud

Why doesnt that Asshole blow himself up if he believes Committing Sucide is Jihad?

Peace
 
DarkStar

DarkStar

Sep 22, 2008
Seems like one beitullah mehsud is going to replace another.

Calling people kafirs and what not is the exact MO of people like Mehsud, and by calling him one, you are replicating him. Let's not end up becoming the beast that we are trying to fight.
 
Prince_of_Mistery

Mar 17, 2009
What do u suggest how does one combat terrorism.

seems to me they have the upper hand.

They are succeeding with their Aims.

My aim for intially starting this thread was to get people to denounce the attacks.

I personnally think Pakistan army should launch a full scale attack in NWFP and get rid of these people for once and for all.

Anyone who is willing to kill innocent police recruits and everyday citzens in Pakistan is no friend or citzen of Pakistan. These guy are enemy combatants lets get rid of them.
 
DarkStar

DarkStar

Sep 22, 2008
you can't combat terrorists by name calling them.

As if it makes an iota of difference to mehsud what we think of his islamic credentials.

Terrorism within the provinces must be tackled by law enforcement agencies, and the police need to investigate incidents, catch the perpetrators. Basically, the job they are trained to do.#

While the terrorist groups in FATa need to be destroyed militarily, making sure that any dissent among the differing TAliban factions is seized upon, and using inducements for those elements to join the war on our side. This has happened on a number of occasions.
 
alirulesall123

alirulesall123

Feb 2, 2009
DarkStar said:
you can't combat terrorists by name calling them.

As if it makes an iota of difference to mehsud what we think of his islamic credentials.

Terrorism within the provinces must be tackled by law enforcement agencies, and the police need to investigate incidents, catch the perpetrators. Basically, the job they are trained to do.#

While the terrorist groups in FATa need to be destroyed militarily, making sure that any dissent among the differing TAliban factions is seized upon, and using inducements for those elements to join the war on our side. This has happened on a number of occasions.
Finished up by a friendly nuke towards afghanistan:smokin:
 
Prince_of_Mistery

Mar 17, 2009
I personallty think i does make a difference by us questioning his credentials.

The more people that denounce him the harder it is for him to recruit more people.

We have to make sure that every Pakistani Citizen finds out that this is wrong.

In the Short term we need to combat this guy with all out assult.

However in the longer time frame. The education system in pakistan needs to be improved. We have to accept that madrasses are producing these terrorist and they need to be closed down. Children need to be given proper education so they can think for themselves. Rather then some lunatic making decisions for them.


You might have heard of the phrase the pen is mighter then the sword. I think people of Pakistan need to come out and protest against these people.( Granted such marches will be ideal place for these terrorist, but we must not sit back and let this happen)

If we can do long marches for a chief Justice why not one for the sake of this country.

Otherwise there wont be Pakistan.

Personally i Think some of the politician are too sacred to raise their voices. But this is the time when they could do something for the country rather then for their own seats of power.

Best Regards
 
GOD OF WAR

Dec 27, 2006
According to a Hadees, The Prophet (PBUH) has forbid a muslim to call any body a kafir even if his is from another religion or a total non-beleiver or aethiest.

Therefore, we as muslims must not build any other opinion about the matter where clear directives are already given.

Having said that, i agree that culprits like baitullah mehsud must be brought to justice, whether in the court or in the street (me personally prefering the later one)

No doubt he is the enemy of Pakistan and hence the enemy of Islam.

:pakistan:
 
araz

araz

Jun 14, 2006
GOD OF WAR said:
According to a Hadees, The Prophet (PBUH) has forbid a muslim to call any body a kafir even if his is from another religion or a total non-beleiver or aethiest.

Therefore, we as muslims must not build any other opinion about the matter where clear directives are already given.

Having said that, i agree that culprits like baitullah mehsud must be brought to justice, whether in the court or in the street (me personally prefering the later one)

No doubt he is the enemy of Pakistan and hence the enemy of Islam.

:pakistan:
Spot on. In Quran, even when addressing the Munafiqeen , Allah has used the term"Ya Ayyo hal Muslimoon".The point is once someone has recited the Kalima and declared himself a muslim, you have no right to call him a Kaafir. Allah knows better what is in peoples hearts.
having said that prople who incite violence and kill senselessly are terrorists. They have no caste creed or religion. They are terrorists. Now as such, it becomes the responsibility of the state to catch, try fairly and if proven criminals punish the culprits. This is the way of Islam and this is the way civilized society bacts. Just by killing someone does not change anything as you create a martyr out of him and 10 more will rise to replace him. it is a state s duty to bring him to a fair trial and punish him. Lets hope and pray that the government is able to do so.
waSalam
Araz
 
araz

araz

Jun 14, 2006
alirulesall123 said:
Finished up by a friendly nuke towards afghanistan:smokin:
brother
Do yo understand the significance of your statement?how do you justify not only to the world but also to Allah SWT on the day of judgement why you killed millions of innocent people just so you could kill a few criminals. do you even understand what the implications of a nuke in Afghanistan would be for Pakistan and the region?
And lastly do you think killling a million people mostly innocent ones will solve your problem, or do you suggest nuking NWFP in the bargain as well?
Pleae think carefully before you post.I know you are angry but the situation demands thinking carefully rather than acting from the heart.
WaSalam
Araz
 
Prince_of_Mistery

Mar 17, 2009
Most of the post i have seen are more incencessed about me calling Baitullah Mehsud a Kafir rather then saying that this guy is criminal and has no religion.

I wish you guys could be a little bit more proactive in condeming this guy and for what he stands for.


Everyone Knows that Taleban are Supported by the Saudis because they want to Spread Whabism!

How can one call him a muslim when he has no regard for other people or property.

Baitullah Mehsud has left the ways of islam.

Also if you look at the meaning of KAFIR it means someone who covers. Thats what he is Doing.

Oh if you still dont know whats in Baitullah Mehsuds heart then Look at TV and ask the relatives of all those Policemen who have laid their lives for us.


Regards
 
niaz

Jun 18, 2006
Hon members and fellow compatriots.

It is true that name calling is not the answer, at the same time just by calling someone kaffir dose not make him or her kaffir either. However this is all beside the point. Here is an individual who has no compunctions about doing whatever he wants to further his aims; that is obviously to get as much area under his belt as he can. As head of TTP, he challenges writ of the GOP and brazenly admits killing members of the Pakistani forces. Pray tell me by what name we should call him? Would a traitor or a rebel would suit him better?

Baitullah Mahsud is an enemy of the state. Problem arises that whenever PA takes action against TTP, Urdu media pundits, JUI, JI and all other mullah organizations, many politicians including the convert Imran Khan, cry blue murder. Experts come on TV and condemn actions of PA jawans saying that we are killing our own people. When situation is such that we dont condemn Taliban for killing Pakistanis, instead we condemn PA for killing Taliban, How can Pakistan Army succeed in eliminating these followers of Satan.

It is about time that all members stand up and be counted, are we for Taliban or against them? I for one openly denounce Taliban and all that they stand for; and call all those support them directly or indirectly as traitors to Pakistan state.
 

