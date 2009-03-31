Lets Get Rid of Kafirs Like Baitullah Mehsud

I personallty think i does make a difference by us questioning his credentials.



The more people that denounce him the harder it is for him to recruit more people.



We have to make sure that every Pakistani Citizen finds out that this is wrong.



In the Short term we need to combat this guy with all out assult.



However in the longer time frame. The education system in pakistan needs to be improved. We have to accept that madrasses are producing these terrorist and they need to be closed down. Children need to be given proper education so they can think for themselves. Rather then some lunatic making decisions for them.





You might have heard of the phrase the pen is mighter then the sword. I think people of Pakistan need to come out and protest against these people.( Granted such marches will be ideal place for these terrorist, but we must not sit back and let this happen)



If we can do long marches for a chief Justice why not one for the sake of this country.



Otherwise there wont be Pakistan.



Personally i Think some of the politician are too sacred to raise their voices. But this is the time when they could do something for the country rather then for their own seats of power.



Best Regards