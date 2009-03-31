Lets Get Rid of Kafirs Like Baitullah Mehsud

Prince_of_Mistery
Mar 17, 2009
Dear Brothers and Sisters
After seeing what happened yesterday in Lahore. I am deeply concerned at the state of Pakistan and where the nation is heading.
If we dont control these fanatics then Pakistan will become like Afganistan.
As an ex-patriot living outside pakistan. I cannot understand how the people of pakistan are letting this happen.
As a nation we need to take a stand against these people.
Where does it say in the Quran go and kill innocent people, who are trying live a normal life.
If Baitullah Mehsud claims to be a real fighter for islam. Then he should go and read the Quran and Hadiths and understand how war is fought under islamic laws.
Baitullah Mehsud is not Muslim. He is Traitor to the nation.
I urge every single one of you to rise up against these people who are bent on trying to turn Pakistan into another afganistan. I am not saying go and fight them but do something to condem these attacks.
Peace
