Let's create national police : PNP( Pakitan National Police)

May 27, 2015
This department will be made by combining all police departments of all states. This department will work directly under Prime-minister. All criminal records will be centralised. Employees will be subjected to tier 1 scrutiny.
FIA will assume its original duties i.e. Internal and external security. ISI will assume its original duties, i.e. Intelligence sharing among defense services, nothing more.
Above all this new police department: will be able to check military vehicles as well.

We civilians strongly believe that we can run the state.

Just bunch of thoughts.
 
Apr 22, 2021
We need a pasdaran-e-Inqilab a la Iran post Inqilab when the colonial sepoys are sent to the barracks for good with their domestic power base permanently disbanded, otherwise the sepoys will co-opt any attempt to stand up a parallel force.

Bhutto tried it with FSF and failed spectacularly, due to his own despotic nature to an extent but mostly due to sepoy's feeling threatened.
 
Aug 18, 2015
This department will be made by combining all police departments of all states. This department will work directly under Prime-minister. All criminal records will be centralised. Employees will be subjected to tier 1 scrutiny.
There’s CTD doing that.
FIA will assume its original duties i.e. Internal and external security.
IB has that duty

ISI will assume its original duties, i.e. Intelligence sharing among defense services, nothing more.
that’s MI/AI/NI job, ISI’s job is much more diverse and comprehensive.
Above all this new police department: will be able to check military vehicles as well.
MP does that already.
We civilians strongly believe that we can run the state.

Just bunch of thoughts.
Sure
 
Jul 24, 2021
Very bad idea
Sep 7, 2013
There's no basis for a new institution, you must first build a principle for it, and that principle doesn't exist because of a ethnocentric mentality of provinces.
 
Oct 26, 2009
Planning for a Martial law or Facist takeover bro?
Have you Ever heard of a centralized police force in any developed country?.
You will only hear such type of Forces from Nazi Germanu, Soviet States or other Totalitarian states.
 

