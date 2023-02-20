Let's create national police : PNP( Pakitan National Police)

This department will be made by combining all police departments of all states. This department will work directly under Prime-minister. All criminal records will be centralised. Employees will be subjected to tier 1 scrutiny.

FIA will assume its original duties i.e. Internal and external security. ISI will assume its original duties, i.e. Intelligence sharing among defense services, nothing more.

Above all this new police department: will be able to check military vehicles as well.



We civilians strongly believe that we can run the state.



Just bunch of thoughts.