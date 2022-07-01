What's new

Let's celebrate the Death of Europe

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Pakistan
Canada
EU is made of a bunch of racist colonial countries who have been sucking the blood of poor countries in Asia, Africa and South America.

Thanks to Hilter/Germany and WWII most of the countries were able to get some independence but EU continues to suck the blood of these poor Global South nations with their neo colonialism.

Thanks to Putin/Russia and the war in Ukraine between Russia & NATO, EU is going to lose their neo colonial world.

Asia, Africa and South America are supporting Russia not becuase they love Russia but they hate EU's racist colonial nations.
 
