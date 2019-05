Ziggurat “TepeSialk“ said: ↑ TEHRAN (FNA)- Representative of the Iranian Jewish community at the parliament Siamak Mareh Sedq underlined Jews' participation in the International Quds Day rallies on Friday...

The International Quds Day was started by the late Founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in 1979 as a way of expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and underscoring importance of the holy Quds to Muslims. Click to expand...

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Elder of Ziyon Elder of Ziyon