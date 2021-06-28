What's new

Lets be real Saudi Arabia or Yemeni government never wanted ceasefire in reality but the goal is to use Yemen as deflection ground

There position was none ceasefire but Biden pressured with all the UN nonesense and human rights garbage getting involved but in pre-Trump era Saudi had no intention but instead the Yemeni gov't and Saudi Arabia figured out a way to bypass the pressure by offering the Houthis impossible terms for them to agree to hence the war continues. This is genius move.. I mean why stop? This is good and training. Plus it directs these local saudis and gulfies who are frustrated to come and wage war and can go there as new play ground instead of starting insurgency at home it works as great deflection tactics for the monarches.. The houthis demand centers around having share in the revenue coming from the Port and airport but the Yemeni gov't and Saudi Arabia refused both. The demand is less than 30% but they denied and they don't need the cash at all but what they want is the conflict to continue.

There is no desire to stop the conflict from both Saudi Arabia or the Yemen government and never was at any given point for other reasons such as using Yemen as deflection ground. Since Afghanistan is closed people are gonna need somewhere or they will start something if there is no ground for them.. In fact it is good for everyone that Yemen stays open even for Pakistan and they can direct these who normally would have gone over the border to Yemen.

Look it has to stay open for deflection purposes this is key for everyone.. It will relieve many countries since Yemen will become the dumbing ground of the next decade holy war ground field. Nothing personal there is consumption demands and Yemen has to sacrifice herself and host the hordes that will volunteer
 
Pakistani Mujahideen volunteers who unfortunately keeps pakistan sleepless at night due to having them inside her borders since Afghanistan war has come to conclusion.. It will automatically shift to Yemen because there will be another legitimate ground for games.

This is just consumption for this people in all honesty they don't mean harm as in this is not personal for them but just want to consume the Ibadah aspect of the war itself. Whether we admit to it or not there will always be the demand and if there is no grounds they will open one to continue the consumption

Photo Pakistani Mujahideen in Afghanistan..

The tactics is now deflection and in every decade there rises about 400-500k of them.. You grant them a play ground and nothing is better than Yemen each country will shade of itself 30-40k and some 20k depending on the size of the country
 
The prophet(sa) said: A group of people from the Muslims will fight until the Hour is established and he added if there is none to fight Allah will misguide some of them so the others can continue fighting.

Hence imho if not deflected they will open other fronts in unnecessary places
 
The prophet(sa) said: A group of people from the Muslims will fight until the Hour is established and he added if there is none to fight allah will misguide some of them so the others can continue fighting.

Hence imho if not deflected they will open other fronts in unnecessary places
Please refrain from quoting Daeef ahadith
@PanzerKiel @Blacklight What’s your take on this situation ?
 
