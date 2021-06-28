Lets be real Saudi Arabia or the Yemen government never wanted ceasefire in reality but the goal is to use Yemen as deflection ground

There position was none ceasefire but Biden pressured with all the UN nonesense and human rights garbage getting involved but in pre-Trump era Saudi had no intention but instead the Yemeni gov't and Saudi Arabia figured out a way to bypass the UN pressure by offering the Houthis impossible terms for them to agree to hence the war continues. This is genius move.. I mean why stop? This is good and training. Plus it directs these local saudis and gulfies who are frustrated to come and wage war and can go there as new play ground instead of starting insurgency at home it works as great deflection tactics for the monarches.. The houthis demand centers around having share in the revenue coming from the Port and airport but the Yemeni gov't and Saudi Arabia refused both. The demand is less than 30% but they still refused repeatedly and they don't need the cash at all but what they want is the conflict to continue. By keep offering the Houthis impossible terms to accept and than blame them for not accepting publically hence there is no foul in that.



There is no desire to stop the conflict from both Saudi Arabia or the Yemen government and never was at any given point for other reasons such as using Yemen as deflection ground. Since Afghanistan is closed people are gonna need somewhere or they will start something if there is no ground for them.. In fact it is good for everyone that Yemen stays open even for Pakistan and they can direct these who normally would have gone over the border to Yemen.



Look it has to stay open for deflection purposes this is key for everyone.. It will relieve many countries since Yemen will become the dumbing ground of the next decade holy war ground field. Nothing personal there is consumption demands and Yemen has to sacrifice herself and host the hordes that will volunteer