The french and others are like parasites. They want to help haftar, a dictator, so latter they can suck the libyan wealth and get profit on their investment in a dictator. The dictator naturally is easy to be with, he cares abt nothing and can give contracts and otjers at will to anyone he wishes.

Turkey on the other hand supports and UN recognized democratic setup. This democratic setupensures long term survival of libya and translates the wishes of the ppl. It also gives Turkey influence because of the ppl. The libyan ppl suppprt Turkey. Arabs instead of trying to buy nayions n dictators n govts should instead focus on having relations with people of that area.

Click to expand...