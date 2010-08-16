Let us build a developed Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu: Hasina Sheikh Hasina has urged all citizens to work for a developed Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty, and rich in secular spirit which Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of.

















Published: 19 Mar 2021 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2021 07:45 PM BdSTThe prime minister made the appeal at a programme at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Friday to celebrate Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of independence.“We want Bangladesh to be built as a developed and prosperous ‘Sonar Bangla’ free from hunger and poverty, and rich in secular spirit as dreamt by the Father of the Nation. No one will be homeless and we will give light to every home,” she said.“Let’s take a vow to realise the dream of the Father of the Nation on his 101st birth anniversary and 50 years of independence. We will make the impoverished smile,” Hasina said.Noting that the occasions have come at a time when Bangladesh has become eligible to graduate to a developing nation from a least developed one, she thanked the people for voting the Awami League to power and enable her government to make the achievements.Hasina was joined by her Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on the third day of the 10-day programme.Hasina welcomed the Sri Lankan premier to Bangladesh as both countries seek to forge stronger ties."Sri Lanka is our close friend. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka share similar positions on various regional and international issues, while both the countries used to cooperate and support each other’s causes," she said."Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is a true friend of Bangladesh and he has always stood by our side."Hasina paid her homage to the Father of the Nation and remembered the national leaders of Bangladesh's Liberation War and three million martyrs and freedom fighters.