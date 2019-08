It is inevitable that recent horrific incidents within Kashmir have shaken the core of civilians lively freedom to do so whatever they please impossible.



It is very crucial Pakistan a sleeping giant has to go on the offensive, whether it is pushed into conflict by India or not.

They're is definitely zero outcome from U.N. resolution or any negotiation actions taken at the table. History has taught us nothing gets done by peace or negotiation when it comes to Kashmir.



Before war initiate :

Why doesn't Pak army take a plane C-130 full of small military weapons as ak-47s and drop off parachute over local civilian Kashmir's to fight Indian terrorist army ???



Pakistan will have bypassed war with India and for India if it wants to escalate over Balochistan, I firmly believe that majority of Balochi people will side with in favor of Pakistan. There is no way Pakistan can remain sleeping giant over this Kashmir resolution 370 aggressive action taken by New Delhi to do as they please.



How to do it ? Drop off at any civilians crowd gatherings

and also drop off pieces of papers for instructions on how to use etc.

Word of mouth spreads and major issue will be when these civilians people hear news that other kashmiri civilians shot dead Indian Terrorists Army soldier's and it's domino effect. Pakistan will have made life for every Indian Terrorists Army soldier's that much impossible at end of the day.



In Vietnam the coalition / US forces dropped off supplies and weapons over rebel groups inside Vietnamese territory for 28+ years. So it's been done before. But they were 4 steps ahead.

War is coming whether we want or don't want, the question is how prepared are we to tackle it.

Click to expand...