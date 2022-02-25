What's new

‘Let me get Covid, please’: Shifting views of virus in Singapore prompts expert to warn against actively seeking out infection

Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,892
7
3,289
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
www.scmp.com

Why some Singaporeans are wishing ‘let me get Covid, please’

With most Covid-19 patients facing mild symptoms and recovering at home from the less-threatening Omicron strain, attitudes towards the virus in the highly-vaccinated nation have become more relaxed.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

After advertising tech firm manager Lukas Ng kept telling his friends he wanted to “catch Covid-19”, one of them wrote a song about it. A line in the lyrics of the song, that friends of the 32-year-old have been circulating among themselves goes: “Let me get Covid, please!”

Ng, who has received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine, tested positive on February 14. It felt like it could not come soon enough though. His girlfriend had tested positive earlier and he continued spending time with her as she stayed home. Eight days later, he got a positive result.

“With Omicron being much milder than previous variants, it made sense to catch it, isolate and quarantine myself from my family, so I can form another ‘wall’ from this disease,” he said.

Ng’s eagerness to get Covid-19 is not the norm but it’s part of a marked change in attitudes that Singaporeans – especially younger, healthier people – have towards the virus, since the government called for mindsets to change.

In a televised speech in October, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: “We should respect Covid-19 but we should not be paralysed by fear.

“Sooner or later, every one of us will meet the virus,” he said.

Ho Kai Xin, 32, who works in a bank, is among those who took Lee’s comments to heart. Because she has not cut back on her social activities and infections are high now in the city state, she is anxious daily about whether she is infected or not. In fact, she says, she would be “relieved” to finally get it.

With 91 per cent of the population now vaccinated and two-thirds having received booster shots, those who catch the virus now recover at home (if they’re not immuno-compromised or elderly), relying on self-test kits for diagnosis and social responsibility to isolate themselves from others for a maximum period of seven days.

Some of their family members though are not keeping away from them, believing it’s best for all in the household to be infected at one go, according to several individuals This Week in Asia spoke to.

The decline in fear of Covid-19 has led experts to warn people against actively seeking out infection. Speaking at a webinar on Monday, infectious diseases expert David Lye said: “Omicron is definitely a blessing compared with Delta, but it is not time to have an Omicron party.

“We are a lot more cheerful in 2022, but it will still hit the vulnerable,” he added.

Indeed, the likelihood of catching the virus in Singapore has risen since the highly-transmissible Omicron variant arrived on its shores. Almost half of the country’s 642,605 recorded infections since the start of the pandemic occurred within the past 28 days. On Tuesday, Singapore with its population of 5.45 million registered a new high of 26,032 cases but there was no sense of panic. The central business district was busy during the week with a strong lunch crowd.

It was in stark contrast to a year ago when the vaccination drive was still in its early stages, the authorities were tracking down close contacts through contact tracing and infected people were ring-fenced into recovery facilities. Of those currently infected with Covid-19, 1,587 people were in hospital and 46 of them in intensive care as of Wednesday.

Chloe Ng, 35, whose family of four and their domestic worker are just recovering from the virus, said she would have been more worried if their infections happened even just six months ago. “I guess the virus has also evolved and it has become more like the common flu and our mindsets have also changed,” she said.

Still, there is a group who are more cautious such as those with immune disorders, or people with elderly at home or young children below the age of five who are not eligible for vaccines.

Jenny Lim, 60, is among them. Her adult son and daughter-in-law caught the virus early last week and Lim, who has received a booster, said she avoided close contact with them after they tested positive in a bid to keep herself healthy. “I didn’t want to catch it so that I can take care of them while they are sick,” she said.

Silver lining?

With the current surge in cases, almost 12 per cent of the Singapore population has been infected. This figure is still far behind the infection rate of places like Britain, where about 30 per cent have been infected, but Alex Cook, vice-dean of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said having more people with immunity against the virus was a good sign.

Cook said Singapore was already seeing the effects of the immunity with week-on-week growth rates of community cases slowing down, “because many of the people being exposed to the virus now have already been infected”.

The weekly infection growth rate was 2.37 on January 27 though it has now fallen to 1.49 as of Wednesday. A ratio of above 1.0 means that infections are rising each week and putting pressure on health care facilities, authorities have said.

Given Singapore’s protocol of self-testing and recovery at home without having to go to the doctor, there are infections that aren’t recorded by the authorities, Cook noted.

“It’s unclear how many people in Singapore have actually been infected, because not all infections are identified, but we could well be approaching a point of herd immunity,” said Cook.

Still, the government is staying cautious. While it has pledged to further ease social and travel restrictions after the current wave of Omicron infections peak in the coming weeks, it said on Thursday that it would push back a plan to further ease restrictions on February 25 and March 4.

For now, the existing rules remain such as no team sports and each household can only receive up to five unique visitors throughout the day, instead of receiving groups of five people at any one time during the day.

Acknowledging the social media complaints by health care workers about their increased workload, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday wrote them an open letter on Facebook saying the ministry was doing its best to support them.

“Hang in there for a while more,” he wrote.

“If Singapore is like other countries, we should see cases fall – even rapidly – in the coming weeks,” said Ong.

Jerome Kim, director of the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute, said Singapore had now joined other places with high rates of vaccination in assessing if a combination of jabs, or jabs and infections, could shield it from experiencing a surge in hospitalisations and deaths during this wave, in the absence of rigorous restrictions on activities.

“This is a careful experiment – if the wave is too severe then it could swamp the health care system in sheer numbers (like a short severe rainy season storm), or perhaps (using a similar analogy) you have a longer period of rain at a lower rate, which is more controllable.”

Like in Hong Kong, Singapore authorities have cautioned those without serious symptoms not to swarm hospitals and clinics. Singapore has also highlighted its recommended home recovery protocol on social media platforms.

For those who want to record their illness in the government’s database – as it exempts them from testing requirements when they return from travel in the near future, for example, and allows them to avoid a booster shot for now – they can head to self-swab centres across the island to do so.

Year of living dangerously, for the unvaxxed​

In its latest update on unvaccinated people at the end of last month, Singapore said there were 120,000 adults who had not taken the vaccines. These people are subject to what the country calls “vaccinated differentiated measures” – they cannot dine out, go to malls, supermarkets, cinemas, gyms or even the workplace.

Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said he believed vaccination in Singapore had reached a saturation point. “From a vaccination perspective, you can say we’ve done as much as we can for adults who were offered the opportunity to take the vaccine,” said Teo.

Yet he said the measures should remain. The restrictions limited the movements of the persistently unvaccinated, protecting them from infection and thus helping to conserve the country’s health care resources.
Between May 1 last year and January 31 this year, 0.15 per cent of all Covid-19 patients in Singapore died from the virus. One-third of the deaths were unvaccinated people aged 60 and above.

Teo said the largest impact of having 120,000 people unvaccinated in Singapore would fall on these individuals. He explained that more vaccinated people would be moving around – and circulating the virus – as countries reopen borders and lift local restrictions, increasing the chances of the unvaccinated catching the virus.

“This year is going to be the highest risk year ever since the start of the pandemic for them,” he said.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,604
25
18,337
Country
United States
Location
United States
Mista said:
www.scmp.com

Why some Singaporeans are wishing ‘let me get Covid, please’

With most Covid-19 patients facing mild symptoms and recovering at home from the less-threatening Omicron strain, attitudes towards the virus in the highly-vaccinated nation have become more relaxed.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

After advertising tech firm manager Lukas Ng kept telling his friends he wanted to “catch Covid-19”, one of them wrote a song about it. A line in the lyrics of the song, that friends of the 32-year-old have been circulating among themselves goes: “Let me get Covid, please!”

Ng, who has received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine, tested positive on February 14. It felt like it could not come soon enough though. His girlfriend had tested positive earlier and he continued spending time with her as she stayed home. Eight days later, he got a positive result.

“With Omicron being much milder than previous variants, it made sense to catch it, isolate and quarantine myself from my family, so I can form another ‘wall’ from this disease,” he said.

Ng’s eagerness to get Covid-19 is not the norm but it’s part of a marked change in attitudes that Singaporeans – especially younger, healthier people – have towards the virus, since the government called for mindsets to change.

In a televised speech in October, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: “We should respect Covid-19 but we should not be paralysed by fear.

“Sooner or later, every one of us will meet the virus,” he said.

Ho Kai Xin, 32, who works in a bank, is among those who took Lee’s comments to heart. Because she has not cut back on her social activities and infections are high now in the city state, she is anxious daily about whether she is infected or not. In fact, she says, she would be “relieved” to finally get it.

With 91 per cent of the population now vaccinated and two-thirds having received booster shots, those who catch the virus now recover at home (if they’re not immuno-compromised or elderly), relying on self-test kits for diagnosis and social responsibility to isolate themselves from others for a maximum period of seven days.

Some of their family members though are not keeping away from them, believing it’s best for all in the household to be infected at one go, according to several individuals This Week in Asia spoke to.

The decline in fear of Covid-19 has led experts to warn people against actively seeking out infection. Speaking at a webinar on Monday, infectious diseases expert David Lye said: “Omicron is definitely a blessing compared with Delta, but it is not time to have an Omicron party.

“We are a lot more cheerful in 2022, but it will still hit the vulnerable,” he added.

Indeed, the likelihood of catching the virus in Singapore has risen since the highly-transmissible Omicron variant arrived on its shores. Almost half of the country’s 642,605 recorded infections since the start of the pandemic occurred within the past 28 days. On Tuesday, Singapore with its population of 5.45 million registered a new high of 26,032 cases but there was no sense of panic. The central business district was busy during the week with a strong lunch crowd.

It was in stark contrast to a year ago when the vaccination drive was still in its early stages, the authorities were tracking down close contacts through contact tracing and infected people were ring-fenced into recovery facilities. Of those currently infected with Covid-19, 1,587 people were in hospital and 46 of them in intensive care as of Wednesday.

Chloe Ng, 35, whose family of four and their domestic worker are just recovering from the virus, said she would have been more worried if their infections happened even just six months ago. “I guess the virus has also evolved and it has become more like the common flu and our mindsets have also changed,” she said.

Still, there is a group who are more cautious such as those with immune disorders, or people with elderly at home or young children below the age of five who are not eligible for vaccines.

Jenny Lim, 60, is among them. Her adult son and daughter-in-law caught the virus early last week and Lim, who has received a booster, said she avoided close contact with them after they tested positive in a bid to keep herself healthy. “I didn’t want to catch it so that I can take care of them while they are sick,” she said.

Silver lining?

With the current surge in cases, almost 12 per cent of the Singapore population has been infected. This figure is still far behind the infection rate of places like Britain, where about 30 per cent have been infected, but Alex Cook, vice-dean of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said having more people with immunity against the virus was a good sign.

Cook said Singapore was already seeing the effects of the immunity with week-on-week growth rates of community cases slowing down, “because many of the people being exposed to the virus now have already been infected”.

The weekly infection growth rate was 2.37 on January 27 though it has now fallen to 1.49 as of Wednesday. A ratio of above 1.0 means that infections are rising each week and putting pressure on health care facilities, authorities have said.

Given Singapore’s protocol of self-testing and recovery at home without having to go to the doctor, there are infections that aren’t recorded by the authorities, Cook noted.

“It’s unclear how many people in Singapore have actually been infected, because not all infections are identified, but we could well be approaching a point of herd immunity,” said Cook.

Still, the government is staying cautious. While it has pledged to further ease social and travel restrictions after the current wave of Omicron infections peak in the coming weeks, it said on Thursday that it would push back a plan to further ease restrictions on February 25 and March 4.

For now, the existing rules remain such as no team sports and each household can only receive up to five unique visitors throughout the day, instead of receiving groups of five people at any one time during the day.

Acknowledging the social media complaints by health care workers about their increased workload, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday wrote them an open letter on Facebook saying the ministry was doing its best to support them.

“Hang in there for a while more,” he wrote.

“If Singapore is like other countries, we should see cases fall – even rapidly – in the coming weeks,” said Ong.

Jerome Kim, director of the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute, said Singapore had now joined other places with high rates of vaccination in assessing if a combination of jabs, or jabs and infections, could shield it from experiencing a surge in hospitalisations and deaths during this wave, in the absence of rigorous restrictions on activities.

“This is a careful experiment – if the wave is too severe then it could swamp the health care system in sheer numbers (like a short severe rainy season storm), or perhaps (using a similar analogy) you have a longer period of rain at a lower rate, which is more controllable.”

Like in Hong Kong, Singapore authorities have cautioned those without serious symptoms not to swarm hospitals and clinics. Singapore has also highlighted its recommended home recovery protocol on social media platforms.

For those who want to record their illness in the government’s database – as it exempts them from testing requirements when they return from travel in the near future, for example, and allows them to avoid a booster shot for now – they can head to self-swab centres across the island to do so.

Year of living dangerously, for the unvaxxed​

In its latest update on unvaccinated people at the end of last month, Singapore said there were 120,000 adults who had not taken the vaccines. These people are subject to what the country calls “vaccinated differentiated measures” – they cannot dine out, go to malls, supermarkets, cinemas, gyms or even the workplace.

Teo Yik Ying, the dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said he believed vaccination in Singapore had reached a saturation point. “From a vaccination perspective, you can say we’ve done as much as we can for adults who were offered the opportunity to take the vaccine,” said Teo.

Yet he said the measures should remain. The restrictions limited the movements of the persistently unvaccinated, protecting them from infection and thus helping to conserve the country’s health care resources.
Between May 1 last year and January 31 this year, 0.15 per cent of all Covid-19 patients in Singapore died from the virus. One-third of the deaths were unvaccinated people aged 60 and above.

Teo said the largest impact of having 120,000 people unvaccinated in Singapore would fall on these individuals. He explained that more vaccinated people would be moving around – and circulating the virus – as countries reopen borders and lift local restrictions, increasing the chances of the unvaccinated catching the virus.

“This year is going to be the highest risk year ever since the start of the pandemic for them,” he said.
Click to expand...

This is as silly as saying I wanted to catch a cold "just to get it over with". I just want to trip going down the stairs "just to get it over with".

Not sure what that is supposed to mean since you can get it multiple times and just cause you didn't get really sick from it the first time doesn't mean you are perpetually immune.
 
Last edited:
Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,892
7
3,289
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
Hamartia Antidote said:
This is as silly as saying I wanted to catch a cold "just to get it over with". I just want to trip going down the stairs "just to get it over with".

Not sure what that is supposed to mean since you can get it multiple times and just cause you didn't get really sick from it the first time doesn't mean you are perpetually immune.
Click to expand...

There are studies which suggest that infection after vaccination confers a wider range of antibodies. You can still can get reinfected as the immunity wanes off or the virus mutates, but I do believe that someone who got infected after vaccination will have a greater diversity of antibody repertoire and will thus have greater protection at least from severe disease in the future.

An Omicron breakthrough infection after vaccination could offer protection against other strains – but that protection was not observed in unvaccinated people, a study in South Africa, has suggested.
Meanwhile, another study, in the US, found that immunity from a breakthrough Covid-19 case caused by other variants – after two doses of an mRNA vaccine – will not be enough to stop an Omicron infection.
Click to expand...
Twelve of the health care workers were found to be infected with the coronavirus at different phases of vaccination and their level of neutralising antibodies was about six times higher six months later than the subjects who had not been infected.

However, 30 per cent of the infected people still had no detectable level of neutralising activity, compared to 60 per cent of the uninfected health care workers.

The researchers suggested that the ability of Omicron to evade immunity highlighted the need for booster shots.

“We observed a profound escape of the Omicron variant from mRNA vaccine-induced immunity, even at three to four weeks after the second dose … Further, this escape was not rescued in most health care workers by breakthrough infection,” the paper said.
“Although breakthrough infection can boost neutralising antibody responses, it appears largely ineffective for providing protection from Omicron, at least for individuals infected before the Omicron wave.”
Click to expand...
Moore’s study found an Omicron infection induced antibodies against that variant in unvaccinated people but neutralising was “significantly compromised” against the Beta and Delta strains.
In contrast, people who had received the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines before being infected with Omicron showed greatly improved cross-reactivity, with high antibody titres against a variant from the early stage of the pandemic, as well as the Beta, Delta and Omicron strains.

“In the absence of vaccination, Omicron-elicited humoral responses, while potent against the matched Omicron spike, show significantly less activity against variants of concern. Thus, while highly immunogenic, Omicron does not elicit cross-neutralising responses,” the authors wrote in a paper posted on MedRxiv.org without peer review.
Click to expand...
www.scmp.com

Omicron breakthrough infection may protect against other strains: study

South African study says vaccination followed by Omicron infection may stop Delta and other variants, but immune protection not observed in unvaccinated people.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com


New study boosts hopes for a broad vaccine to combat COVID-19 variants and future coronavirus outbreaks​

  • The finding could underpin a “dream” vaccine that covers not only SARS-CoV-2 and its known variants of concern (VOCs), but also future VOCs and other animal coronaviruses with known potential to cause severe disease in humans
SINGAPORE, 19 August 2021 – Scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School and National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) found that 2003 SARS survivors who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine produced highly potent functional antibodies that are capable of neutralising not only all known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concerns (VOCs) but also other animal coronaviruses that have the potential to cause human infection. This finding, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, is the first time that such cross-neutralising reactivity has been demonstrated in humans, and further boosts hopes of developing an effective and broad-spectrum next-generation vaccine against different coronaviruses.

Among the coronavirus family, one sub-group relies on the ACE2 molecule to enter human cells. Both SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 belong to this group as well as a number of coronaviruses circulating in animals such as bats, pangolins and civets. While the exact route of transmission remains unknown, these viruses have the potential to jump from animals to humans and could start the next pandemic. Collectively, this group of viruses is called sarbecovirus.

“We explored the possibility of inducing pan-sarbecovirus neutralising antibodies that can block the common human ACE2-virus interaction, which will be protective not only against all known and unknown SARS-CoV-2 VOCs, but also future sarbecoviruses,” said Dr Chee Wah Tan, Senior Research Fellow with Duke-NUS’ Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) programme and co-first author of this study.

To test their hypothesis, researchers recruited eight people who recovered from SARS-CoV-1, which was responsible for the 2003 SARS epidemic, as well as ten healthy people and ten COVID-19 survivors. They then compared the immune response of the three groups before and after they were vaccinated with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. In particular, they wanted to understand whether the neutralising antibodies developed in SARS-Vaccinated group could wipe out both SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 viruses as well as other sarbecoviruses, including potentially zoonotic sarbecoviruses that have been identified in bats and pangolins.

“Prior to vaccination, SARS-CoV-1 survivors had detectable neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-1 but no or low-level anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies. After receiving two doses of the mRNA vaccine, all displayed high levels of neutralising antibodies against both SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2,” said Dr Wanni Chia, Research Fellow at the Duke-NUS EID’ programme and co-first author of this study. “Most importantly, they are the only group with a broad spectrum of neutralising antibodies against ten sarbecoviruses that were chosen to be examined.”
Click to expand...
www.duke-nus.edu.sg

New study boosts hopes for a broad vaccine to combat COVID-19 variants and future coronavirus outbreaks

The finding could underpin a “dream” vaccine that covers not only SARS-CoV-2 and its known variants of concern (VOCs), but also future VOCs and other animal coronaviruses with known potential to...
www.duke-nus.edu.sg www.duke-nus.edu.sg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Mista
Omicron cases to recover at home, community facilities as Singapore eases approach to managing COVID-19 variant
Replies
0
Views
160
Mista
Mista
Mista
Singapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest Rate
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Mista
Covid-19 vaccines are 40% effective against infection in Singapore, 'very effective' against severe illness
Replies
1
Views
258
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
ghazi52
WHO chief warns 'Covid isn't finished'
Replies
3
Views
143
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
ghazi52
Repeated Covid-19 boosters not a viable strategy: WHO
Replies
0
Views
124
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom