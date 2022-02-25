‘Let me get Covid, please’: Shifting views of virus in Singapore prompts expert to warn against actively seeking out infection

Twelve of the health care workers were found to be infected with the coronavirus at different phases of vaccination and their level of neutralising antibodies was about six times higher six months later than the subjects who had not been infected.



However, 30 per cent of the infected people still had no detectable level of neutralising activity, compared to 60 per cent of the uninfected health care workers.



The researchers suggested that the ability of Omicron to evade immunity highlighted the need for booster shots.



“We observed a profound escape of the Omicron variant from mRNA vaccine-induced immunity, even at three to four weeks after the second dose … Further, this escape was not rescued in most health care workers by breakthrough infection,” the paper said.

“Although breakthrough infection can boost neutralising antibody responses, it appears largely ineffective for providing protection from Omicron, at least for individuals infected before the Omicron wave.”