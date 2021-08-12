Let me compare these four aircraft: F16b50 / 52, F16e / F, J10b / C and Rafale

The world's active fighters are roughly divided into four types by engine: single middle push, single large push, double middle push and double large push.

single middle push includes F/A50, JAS39,JF17, LCA and mirage2000;

single large push has F16 and J10;

double middle push has Rafale, EF2000, MiG29/35 and F/ A18.

double large push has F15 and Su27/30.

Because of the large gap, I do not compare single medium push and double large push (JF17, LCA, mirage2000, su30).

I will only compare F16b50 / 52, F16e / F, J10b / C and Rafale.









1, F16b50/52



Why are all countries studying single middle push and double middle push instead of single big push except China's J-10?

Because the F16 has brought the performance of single push fighter to the extreme.



The aerodynamic design of F16 is the most balanced aerodynamic design so far. It highlights the mobility in subsonic and transonic segments, taking into account the low altitude mobility and supersonic performance.

The maximum flight speed of F16 is 2M, and the horizontal growth rate before 1.5M is also good.

However, the F16 has some poor high-altitude performance, especially climbing.

F16 has high lift coefficient, low wing load and high thrust weight ratio, which makes F16 very stable.

F16 low altitude and low speed maneuverability is also OK.

the subsystem of F16 is reliable, including engine, radar and cockpit (perfect bubble cockpit, giving the driver excellent cockpit vision).

F16 is also cheap, strong and durable. The service life of F16 is 6000 hours, and the service life of some F16 is more than 10000 hours

F16 also experienced a lot of actual combat. For example, from 1985 to 1989, Pakistan's F16 shot down 10 Soviet fighters in the border area, including 4 Su22, 2 an26, 1 an24, 1 Su2 and 2 MIG23.



F16b50 / 52 is a very important upgrade. It is equipped with 130kN high thrust engine (f110-ge-129 or f-100-pw-229), which enables F16 to increase the empty weight to 9 tons when ensuring the thrust weight ratio.

Conformal oil tank is added at the back of f16b50 / 52, which increases the internal oil volume by 1.5 times.

F16b50 / 52 can use harpoon anti-ship missile.

However, the f16b50 / 52 radar has not been replaced, not electric scanning.



Comments: low altitude mobility S, transonic mobility S, radar A, thrust weight ratio S, multipurpose S, range S, air combat weapon S, supersonic performance A, comprehensive performance A++.