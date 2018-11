Today i just saw a video people stolen banan from child in shakopora, i am not sure but i think we must had to go ahead of just writing and comments and help him



Any body here in shakopora who can reach this child, we people must send him to buy new stock , not necessary to donate big what ever we can so any authentic peroson from shakopora or who can reach this innocent child should try to open a way so we can send this innoce child money



might be you can collect his id card we cna send him using easy paisa or what ever you people can think a better way, not sure how to start it but i want to help him



any suggestion or way will be help ful

