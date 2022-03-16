What's new

Let americans bomb people of balochistan and KPK, shahbaz sharif

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Great speech by our leader
Mashallah
Has made qoami gharat out in qoam

Jinn Baba said:
11s clip without context. For all I know he was quoting IK or Bajwa. Post the whole interview or a much longer clip.
Dont worry it will be out soon
Nothing new or shocking..this has been well documented policy

Oh andcontext is 1000 pakistani dead in drone attacks with GOVT CONSENT from 2013-2018 and 100,000s of traumatized kids who became terroists afterwards

I have see with my own eyes blinded kids from FATA and afghanistan in the hospital during my intern/residency years in 2012-2014 ..i am sure noone from punjab, settled KPK or sindh got effected so who cares
Long live zardari and nawaz sharif

پاکستانی قوم کی غیرت کو سلام
 
And let i.k arranging safe exits for the same lot .

Zia sahab you forgot to add the musharf zardari combined period in the post .


Mentee said:
And let i.k arranging safe exits for the same lot .

Zia sahab you forgot to add the musharf zardari combined period in the post .
Agreed mushi was in it

But to his defense 7 drones that happened in his era..he tried his best to pretend they were pakistani strikes..because atleast he HAD some shame

But since then shame has died

Nation no longer has shame..
 
Jinn Baba said:
11s clip without context. For all I know he was quoting IK or Bajwa. Post the whole interview or a much longer clip.
The ethnofascists gonna coin any excuse to stay relevant. ,couldnt deliver, Did everything to facilitate the preceding ruling cult ------ Let's just dump it on the majority .

ziaulislam said:
Agreed mushi was in it
If you arent unaware let me remind you , This class conscious approach of pti burgers is making life miserable for some of their own cadre -------


Stop calling chartered accountants munshis!!!!
 

