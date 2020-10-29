What's new

"Let Abhinandan Go": Pak Leader Says Army Chief "Was Shaking" At Meet

'Let Abhinandan Go': Pak Leader Says Army Chief 'Was Shaking' At Meet

Islamabad:
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's "legs were shaking" while Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a meeting of parliamentary leaders that India was about to attack their country, said a Pakistani lawmaker as he recounted the events of February 2019 meeting during which the Imran Khan government decided to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

In a speech in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had in an important meeting pointed out that if Pakistan did not release Wing Commander Varthaman, India would attack Pakistan "that night by 9 pm."

The PML-N leader told opposition leaders that Mr Qureshi in a meeting with the parliamentary leaders, including PPP and PML-N and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had asked for Wing Commander Varthaman to be let free.

"I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god's sake let Abhinandan go, India's about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm," Mr Sadiq recounted the events of the meeting.


Dunya News quoted Mr Sadiq as saying that the opposition supported the government in all issues including Wing Commander Varthaman, but would not be able to further support it.


Wing Commander Varthaman's fighter jet was downed while pursuing a Pakistani fighter jet during a dogfight, a day after India launched an airstrike on a terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 soldiers. A Pakistani F-16 was also shot down.

Wing Commander Varthaman returned to India via Attari-Wagah border on March 1, 2019. He was awarded the Vir Chakra on Independence Day by President Ram Nath Kovind for his exemplary bravery.

https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/let...qamar-javed-bajwa-was-shaking-at-meet-2317278


:lol::lol::lol:
 
These Indians and their supporters must have x-ray eyes as the legs are under the tables unless they had cameras under the table too. Our COAS perspires a lot any way just watch his speeches. Lions don't shake at times of battle only the enemies do. With Pakistani soldiers under him COAS has nothing but confidence , pride , a lion's heart and an impending decisive victory.
 
Oh the political scoring at the expense of national interests continue. Anyone thinking PA was afraid of IA needs immediate medical attention. Zia be damned for he gave birth to PMLn hyenas and here we are.
 
even my legs are shaking by hearing this news 😰

also i am amazed how did PM IK give statement: "we will not think but retaliate..."

his legs must also be shaking.
 
Looks like you've got serious comprehension issues. That statement was made by one of your parliamentarians...not by any India

Check out this whole thread which flared up yesterday

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/abhi...ive-indian-pressure-of-war-ayaz-sadiq.689440/
 
actually whatever he says matches well with sequence of events, India was planning a missile attack in the night from Rajasthan and IK looked very tense during these days asking for international intervention, if India would have caught a pakistani soldier during such combat they would have never released him, it explains pakistani generals were scared
 
that's why said "and their supporters", you have comprehension issues. I can only reiterate PA is well trained and armed for war. Unlike our Hindu counterparts our soldiers are ready to face death while your soldiers run from the battlefield
 
but you started with "these Indians" where Indians literally had nothing to do with this statement...looks like your composition skills suck too

Product of excessive brainwashing
 
India had no such plan.

You're literally making things up, to try and defend your world view.

If you have to lie to defend your arguments, then your arguments aren't worth defending.

There was ZERO indication that India was going to retaliate, and in fact, within minutes of Pakistan announcing Abhi's capture, the Indian government had said that they had zero interest in escalating the conflict. India made next to no effort to bolster ground defenses after his capture, there was little to no mass movement of Indian troops along both the LOC and the IB. No tanks, no IFVs, no major heavy equipment was brough forth until WAAAAY later, far after the entire situation started to cool down.

IK didn't ask for international intervention, IK brought international eyes to the fact that India almost started a war for Modi's electoral benefit. It was a complete reversal of the narrative that the international community was told by India, about how supposedly Pakistan was the belligerent one. I can tell you right now, sitting in Canada, Canadian and American news organizations were talking about how reckless INDIA was, and how Pakistan had no choice, to resort the balance between the two, by retaliating.
 
my legs are shaking from fear of war . :D :D :D
 
NDTV is a very credible source for RSS hindu terrorists...... keep feeding on propaganda and feel good.... anything that helps you sleep at night...
 
let the shah Mahmood quraishi deny the statement attributed to him .
 
