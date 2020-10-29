'Let Abhinandan Go': Pak Leader Says Army Chief 'Was Shaking' At Meet

Diggy said: actually whatever he says matches well with sequence of events, India was planning a missile attack in the night from Rajasthan and IK looked very tense during these days asking for international intervention, if India would have caught a pakistani soldier during such combat they would have never released him, it explains pakistani generals were scared Click to expand...

India had no such plan.You're literally making things up, to try and defend your world view.If you have to lie to defend your arguments, then your arguments aren't worth defending.There was ZERO indication that India was going to retaliate, and in fact, within minutes of Pakistan announcing Abhi's capture, the Indian government had said that they had zero interest in escalating the conflict. India made next to no effort to bolster ground defenses after his capture, there was little to no mass movement of Indian troops along both the LOC and the IB. No tanks, no IFVs, no major heavy equipment was brough forth until WAAAAY later, far after the entire situation started to cool down.IK didn't ask for international intervention, IK brought international eyes to the fact that India almost started a war for Modi's electoral benefit. It was a complete reversal of the narrative that the international community was told by India, about how supposedly Pakistan was the belligerent one. I can tell you right now, sitting in Canada, Canadian and American news organizations were talking about how reckless INDIA was, and how Pakistan had no choice, to resort the balance between the two, by retaliating.