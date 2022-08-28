What's new

Lessons not learned...

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

Apr 22, 2010
Munda dam would have blunted the effect here and kalabagh dam/bhasha dam down in Sindh/punjab but because of infighting neither one was built and both got hit.

Balochistan and part of south Punjab could have been saved with torrential dams being planned which will never be built.

Apparently the establishment can burn down the country but didn't had enough say to push political parties to build dams.

This isn't the first flood and won't be last..we have flood every 8-10yrs of this level.

Be it 2010 or 1990s
 

