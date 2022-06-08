What's new

Lessons from Ukraine Russian Conflict ! Article by Zarvan Ali

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
Lessons from Ukraine Russian Conflict​

4 hours ago
Lessons from Ukraine Russian Conflict

Lessons from Ukraine Russian Conflict

Ukraine Russian war is now more than 100 days old and nowhere near to end. This war has shattered many myths, created new war strategies, given boost to some new technologies and raised questions on weapon systems which were considered crucial for any conflict over past 70 years. In short there are some major lessons to be learnt from this war and I would tell about some which in my opinion are extremely important lessons which we have learnt from this brutal war.

Well-equipped infantry is need of the hour and size still matters
First lesson which is crucial to be learnt from this war is that your infantry is still key to winning wars. A well-equipped soldier from that what I mean is a soldier equipped with good assault rifle, better scopes, night vision and thermal sights, not to forget helmet and bulletproof wests and last but not the least light weight anti-tank weapons are key to holding your area and even advancing into enemy territory. You need soldiers who have latest gear plus weapons like Carl Gustaf and Javelin. With these weapons they can hold their ground and even can take the war to their enemy if they are in enough size. Ukraine due to these factors have managed to hold its ground but due to not having enough soldiers it’s now loosing territory to Russia in eastern Ukraine. Therefore, a modern infantry with latest gear in addition to light anti-tank weapons in good numbers can not only defend their own area but can take the war to enemy territory.

Drones and Fighter Jets in massive numbers are key to victory
It was quite clear from Azerbaijan-Armenian conflict in 2020 that drones like TB 2 Bayraktar and kamikaze drones will play crucial role in future conflicts. This has been further proved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Drones like TB 2 Bayraktar and Akinci, Aksungur and all other big and small plus kamikaze drones will help you take out your enemy troops, vehicles, air defense and all other key locations. Drones will be key to your victory but still Air Force and fighter jets can’t be forgotten. Russian Air Force due to its sheer size even after facing dozens of losses in first 100 days is making a comeback and as Ukraine always lacked numbers it’s now taking a hit. Country like Pakistan should always have an Air Force equipped with at least 400 in fact far more fighter jets. Plus latest radars both AWACS and Ground based.

Air Defense systems are overrated
Although despite several videos showing Russian fighter jets and helicopters getting shot down by Stinger missiles, It’s quite evident that bigger systems like S-400, Tor, Buk MK 3, Pantsir, S 300 and other such systems have serious limitations and can’t be depended on that much. For both sides in this conflict they have failed badly to do the job they were made to do and you can easily counter them or by pass them and carry out the strikes which you plan to do.

Cruise and Ballistic Missiles are need of the hour
Last lesson to be learnt from this conflict is that cruise and ballistic missiles are essential for your victory. For both sides one thing which is really working are cruise missiles and if they have really long range and can hit targets with great accuracy they would help you a lot in neutralizing your enemy and obliterating key strategic locations of your enemy and even sink ships. Pakistan needs to invest and develop really long-range cruise missiles which can be fired from Land, Air, Sea and subsurface.

Conclusion
Every war gives you great lessons and precautionary advice. Only thing which now matters is are you ready to learn and adopt those new tactics or not. For those responsible for defending Pakistan, it’s essential that they keep close eye on this conflict and learn the lessons from it.

Author: Zarvan Ali

C

Communism

Utter nonsense.

Armed drones have proven to be just as worthless as anyone who knew anything said in the first place about near-peer conflicts.

The only viable drones in near-peer conflicts are drones that are cheaper than the air defense ammunition that would have to be expended to counter them, like the limitless cheap artillery spotter drones.

The reason why Russia is using so many very long range precision guided munitions is entirely due to their not committing enough troops and equipment to the conflict to hold enough ground.

This should be viewed as a strategic failure, as it means they have to expend extremely expensive assets to take out western reinforcements and rearmaments coming into Ukraine.

Fighter jets are simply poor, extremely expensive substitutes to the relatively cheap medium range MLRS and gun SPGs that perform a similar job much more economically.

Air defense systems are the key to the reason why Ukraine is totally fucked, as they counter almost every form of cheap counter to near-peer conventional forces.

They counter tactical ballistic missiles economically, they counter long range cruise missiles semi-economically, they counter heavy air recon assets economically, they counter heavy satellite reconnaissance semi-economically.

And most importantly, they counter medium cost and expensive drones perfectly and economically.

That is on top of the countering of cheap and medium cost ground attack munitions that have to be launched from within air defense range from planes, which makes the planes completely vulnerable, and limit the planes to using extensive to very expensive long range standoff weapons on general ground targets, which essentially makes planes expensive fireworks displays.

It has shown that the only effective counter to a good ground based air defense network is either long range standoff weapons (non-economically), or short to medium range cheap MRLS and gun SPGs, exactly as anyone who knew anything before the war expected.


The most important parts of the war are the ones you haven't touched on at all.

The obvious needs to hard kill aps systems for IFVs and MBTs as well as the making obvious what should have been obvious to anyone before the war the total uselessness of light apcs/light ifvs in a proper war.

The war shows the necessity of mbt level armor IFVs as well as MBT swarms both with hard kill APS as well as closely tied short range to medium range air defense systems.


Pretty much this war turned out exactly as anyone who knew how this kind of things works would think it would turn out, and made the people who didn't know these things out for the fools they were, are, and likely will continue being in the future.
 

