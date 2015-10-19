Lessons From 1099

O muslims. Wherever you are whether you are Arab, Turk, Irani, Malaysian, Indian, Pakistani, Indonesian, Afghan etc. Unity will see you rise to your golden era once again. Division and bickering will destroy what remains of our once glorious ummah.Suit and tie diplomacy approach works to an extent. But it is better to unite and put together all our spiritual and worldly might.I hope no one is offended but people genuinely listen to my message. Which in essence is message of Islam, Allah and Prophet. I.e one God and one ummah.May Allah bring us out of pur sleep. May He not let us go back to business as usual but allow us to do whatever is in our capacity to work for Al Aqsa. Ameen.