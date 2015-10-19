What's new

Lessons From 1099

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

ELITE MEMBER
May 23, 2017
8,858
-5
8,929
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

O muslims. Wherever you are whether you are Arab, Turk, Irani, Malaysian, Indian, Pakistani, Indonesian, Afghan etc. Unity will see you rise to your golden era once again. Division and bickering will destroy what remains of our once glorious ummah.

Suit and tie diplomacy approach works to an extent. But it is better to unite and put together all our spiritual and worldly might.

I hope no one is offended but people genuinely listen to my message. Which in essence is message of Islam, Allah and Prophet. I.e one God and one ummah.

May Allah bring us out of pur sleep. May He not let us go back to business as usual but allow us to do whatever is in our capacity to work for Al Aqsa. Ameen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

L
Shaam: The Graveyard of its Enemies
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
2K
T-Rex
T-Rex
Aramagedon
Zionist rulers of Saudi
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
13K
Aramagedon
Aramagedon
MBI Munshi
Chinese Aircraft Industrys New J-31 Stealth Fighter: Implications for Indi
2
Replies
24
Views
5K
holysaturn
H
Bombay Dude
  • Locked
Rise and Decline of Muslim Ummah
Replies
0
Views
3K
Bombay Dude
Bombay Dude

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom