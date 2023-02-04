Lessons for Pak Navy to learn from PAF 's struggle to develop aviation industry

There is another way of looking at this.



While PAF can compete and hold its own against arch rivals ,

The Pakistan Navy hibernated for almost 02 decades leaving the capability / size / edge gap much wide compared to Indian Navy.



Modern day littoral warfare environment encompasses maritime, air, land, space, cyber domains & information space.

----------------------------------------------



Quoting PLAN fleet as a case [Not that its for comparison purpose]



"During World War II, the U.S. had more than 50 public and private shipyards that could either build or repair ships in excess of 500 feet in length. Today, it has fewer than 20.



China, South Korea and Japan have become the world's top three shipbuilding nations in terms of gross tonnage, according to data from Statista.



According to the CSIS report, China constructed over a third of the world's vessels in 2019. They also produced 96% of the world's shipping containers and more than 80% of the world's ship-to-shore cranes.



China has 19 modern shipbuilding yards pumping out commercial and naval ships ; One of China's shipyards is so large that its capacity surpasses that of all U.S. shipbuilders combined.



Realizing that to develop a sophisticated, layered air defense for its most advanced combatants is need of hour . The need to augment it with Maritime Strike Capability, OTH Radars, Airborne Surveillance Platforms, Unmanned Recon / targeting Strike Maritime Drones, Unmanned Vessels, offensive Stand off Hypersonic SMART Cruise Missiles was also evident in Ukraine conflict.



Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) projects that China will have 400 battle force ships by 2025 and 425 by 2030.



In recent years, the most notable upgrade to the PLA(N) surface force has been its shipboard area-air-defense (AAD) capability.



Only a decade ago, the longest-range shipborne surface-to-air missile (SAM) was the Crotale-based HHQ-7 (~7nm).



Currently the PLA(N) operates new ships with four different SAMs with varying degrees ofAAD capability.



These include :

Sovremennyy IIII and Luyang I class destroyers (DDGs) with the Russian SA-N-7 (~12-20nm)

Luzhou DDG with the Russian SA-N-20/RIF-M (~80nm)

Luyang II DDG with Chinese HHQ-9 (~55nm)

]iangkai II class frigate (FFG) with vertically-launched HHQ16 (~20-40nm).



These SAM systems are linked on their respective platforms with advanced air-surveillance systems, including the Russian Tombstone and Top Plate and Chinese Dragon Eye phased-array radar.



Incase of Conventional Submarines - The Song SS, Yuan SS, and Shang SSN are the PLA(N),s newest indigenous submarines, and the first to be designed to employ the YJ-82 ASCM in addition to the traditional weapons loadout of torpedoes and mines. The Yuan SS, China's most advanced diesel submarine, incorporates quieting technology.



In order to operationalize such combined naval warfare capabilities outside regional waters, modern navies require robust and integrated C4ISR support systems. China has made C4ISR modernization a top priority and PLA(N) "informationization" is progressing well, but continued progress is needed."



-------------------------------------------------------



If we take the thought process and compare ship building capabilities of Pakistan Navy with Turkey, India etc .... Questions unanswered.



The sourcing & supplier's choice by Pakistan Navy has primarily been French, China , Romania , Germany, Netherland , Italy & Turkiye.



The ability to develop an Eco system of industries, Public private partnership, getting ToT in real terms, developing engineers via academia, Material sciences and Testing infrastructure development ,,,,,, Leaving it there.



Thanks