Lessons for GHQ in China's brokered agreement between Saudi & Iran

Every day one way or other GHQ's decision to overthrow an elected govt to please the americans is proving to be the worst catastrophe. Iran & Saudi going to establish relationship shows many things:-

1) China's established influence.
As China has brokered historic agreement and deal between two arch rivals. I bet one day China will brokered deal between south and north Koreas. China's approach is reconciliation, progress and connectivity. While US was always divide & conquer. World has recognized China as next super power. China is now a peer competitor to US, something which our generals who appears to be so influenced from US because of their trainings and all are unaware of.

2) GHQ's lack of strategic vision
I can never forget Bajwa's remarks in in security conference 2022 where he said: We buy weapons from China cos you (west) don't sell us. His mindset and statement is like a child complaining to his parents about some toys he wanted to buy but they didn't gave him permission. In my view, it was extremely foolish statement to make, it damaged our relations with China, also indicated how desperate Bajwa was to do just anything to please the west. In other words, he was saying that we have no choice that's why we buy chinese otherwise, we'd buy american or west. We see various reports on his pro-US and anti-China remarks with various journalist meetings.

Point is that GHQ completely lacked strategic vision, they had no idea where the world is going, they failed to recognize the strongest & closest alliance of US & india that there is no way US could put us in their good books when our worst enemy has become their strongest ally. There is no way they could give us any favor at expense of india. Then why on earth you would topple govts, create political chaos and economic storm in the country to please the outsiders ? Why on earth you annoy the only great power (china) which were backing you and supporting you all those years. Why on earth you were so eager to get in to US laps.

Year ago under IK govt, Pak were not only doing good at economic front like highest exports, booming textile industry, booming IT industry, mobile manufacturing, record sales of autos, record agriculture etc. But Pak was also doing great in geopolitics. Pak was doing OIC and inviting China in it (this made US upset against Khan), Pak was doing meetings on Afghanistan, Now we are completely discarded thanks to Bajwa's stunt. Whole region's NSA's including india met in Moscow for Afghanistan but obviously we were not invited. Its unbelievable how on earth our GHQ proved to be that dumb. They gave entire regional space & clout to india. Now no country trust us, Russia & China are now thinking Iran to replace us for many aspects. and whatever backflip jumps we did has not even impressed US. Asim Munir visited UK and others but not to China, Shaheen exercises got cancelled or postponed, China closed the consular office in pak, several other indicators shows they are simply annoyed at surprising & foolish moves by establishment. These moves have showed China clearly that Pak Generals are desperate to become puppets for US.
GHQ's strategic vision was apparent from "Jis din nayee hakumat ayee, dollar 1 rupiya sasta howa aur..."

3) Moment of Shame for many in PDF who used to criticize IK govt for not sending troops in Yemen.
We all remember many people in PDF were eager to send troops to Yemen, they were eager to discard Iran and participate in the war, There was one guy who always was ready to even start a war with Iran. Guess what, even Saudi & Iran patched up, where you'd hide your faces now? If you have so much habit of becoming mercenary for others then you have no self respect. So IK's policy yet again proved to be correct to not to become party in it. So the lesson in all that is NEVER let your military become mercenary for someone's else war.



Its time GHQ must apprise themselves with the real facts. Reconcile with China, stop selling any ammo for Ukraine (if they are doing it), Take benefit of Iran & Saudi agreement, Approach both (maybe through civil govt) and appreciate & support this agreement for region's prosperity, talk with Iran, make progress with Iran's oil & gas pipeline, and try to be a less puppet of the US, try to learn from Saudi & Iran, honorable countries do not always look at the west for their solutions, they do best decisions for their own national interests.
 
China is actually the only one that can bring peace to the Koreans as it is the only party that can effectively refrain N. Korea without the threats and confrontations US brings to the region. Of course that would require S.Korea to break free of their leash, which is currently politically impossible there.
 
Great Post.
China always stood with Pakistan, offered military and economic benefits but Pakistan leadership due to their obvious nature always betrays allies.

Iran made many attempts to make good relations with Pakistan, was willing to sell gas/oil and electricity but Pakistan always backtracked due to foreign pressure. Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan and Central Asia state held a conference in Malaysia but Pakistan at first decided to attend but at the last minute backed out against due to foreign pressure.

Today Saudia Arabia decided they want to make amends with Iran but I am guessing they didn't bother to ask Pakistan first.

What an embarrassment for Pakistan. Today Saudia Arabia is improving their relationship with Qatar, Iran and Turkey.



 
