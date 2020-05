Indians did a great job technically when they’ve selected Rafale over US F-18 for MMRCA. From this move, they’ve secured their future. From the past few years, IAF has bought many US military hardware included C17, C130, and P8i. Except for P8i, none is critical, first-line or a primary defense weapon I would say. They’ve also signed for MH60R ASW which is again secondary.Selecting an “American” weapon for your core defense is like you’re calling dalal to defend you at the time of rape attempt. This is more like you’re compromising your offensive and defense (both) capabilities. Americans are historical liar and blackmailer when it comes to your defense. Tho I am also a big fan of their military technology.They’ve sent American spy on the name of Instructors/so-called experts at Jacobabad. Since then they're actively monitoring our activities. We know our super-duper BLK52 (world’s one of a most advanced fighter jet - Hell ya) are stationed there but what Americans are doing there inside the base? obviously surveillance of our movement and communication along with monitoring of OUR (Purchased) F16s. In fact, they’re doing much more than that which we might aware of but can’t do anything because of strings or maybe we have no idea (which is highly unlikely).Americans are “opportunist”. Selecting non-US for your major front line weapon is a good strategy. Indians did the same with S-400 V Patriot. Despite American pressure, they went for Russian. They’re well aware of future repercussions and consequences once you’re in the US trap. They’ve also cent a very clear picture to the American administration about their future procurement for their Navy in which again no plan for F35.Yea they’ve bought some critical ones from the US for their Navy. The reason for that was USN and IN has similar objective and interests which are very specific for the containment of China’s power projection in Asia Pacific.We literally compromised our National Security and completely failed to identify PAF needs since 90s when the American administration has blocked the sales and stopped the transfer of our “paid” F16s. Till today, we’ve just 70+ front line fighters (mix of BLK15 + MLUs and BLK50/52) which I believe should be around 250+. JF paper can’t be your front line. Mushy diverted funds of BlK50/52 towards the Earthquake which was IMO one of the worst decisions else the balance of power would be different (somehow) but again US manufacturer.We have tested Typhoon and Rafale in early 2000 (before India), however, we went for the FC which was specifically for the replacement (to get rid of old fleet + dual engines A-5) in the PAF inventory and technically has nothing to do with our front line deterrence which was and will remain F-16. Despite having enough money to make a good deal with French, we continue with the vipers (keep in mind, there was no issue of cash either at that time). Why it has happened simply because some top shits were obsessed with Americans (sorry to say) but that's what it is.... and the reason we are still struggling.TOT concept (reality V Facts): TOT doesn’t mean that you will get the full capability of making everything in-house. That's more like information, research, and knowledge sharing which is consists of 50%-60% of the overall project. That has exactly happened with the Indians in the PAK-FA project. They thought that Russians will probably share all the ingredients, but it was indeed a setback for them as well despite spending a massive amount of money. The concept of TOT is very different from what we usually understand. You still dependent on foreign components for instance, Chinese are dependent on Russian for “Engines”. We’ve lost the ATAK deal just because of American Engine in Turkish 129. This is a vogue concept that you’re getting everything in the transfer.IAF selection of non-US hardware for their front-line (primary) weapon is a great lesson for PAF decision-makers. Retrospect is very important at the national level.