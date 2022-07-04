What's new

Less Than Two Weeks Before Byelections Hamza Shehbaz Offers Political Bribe to People of Punjab

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Shareef Famiy has always believed in giving and taking bribes. So Hamza Shehbaz continues this tradition at a much bigger scale

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab​


LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Monday announced that the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the chief minister said that the Punjab government will bear the utility expenses of those consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity.

The government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief programme which will benefit nine million households.

Households consuming up to 100 units of power to get free electricity: CM Punjab

Government sets aside Rs100 billion for relief programme, to benefit nine million households, CM Hamza says
