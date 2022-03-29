Kamikaze Pilot
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 16, 2013
- 5,230
- -61
- Country
-
- Location
-
Less known facts about Mughals, Tipu Sultan and other Bharti rulers.
Last edited:
another third class low self esteem color conscious indian thread.
See no difference in their appearance.
The comparison is a bit strained. Akbar was half-Chaghatai half-Persian. By the time Bahadur Shah Zafar came to the throne, the imperial family was considerably integrated into the local nobility.
See no difference in their appearance.
well known fact
yes, exactly thatWhat?
That Hrithik Roshan is Punjabi-Bangla and not a Turko-Mongol?
Mughals atleast till Akbar period should have mongoloid facial features, although yes by the time of 1857 they didn't look any different than average people from UP
Nope. The thread is about exposing the reality of those overrated kings and emperors.another third class low self esteem color conscious indian thread.
Pick a random photo from your daily whatsapp feed put a cheesy title and post it on pdf.
Just another day...
Nope. The thread is about exposing the reality of those overrated kings and emperors.
Say whatever you want but they bend you over and ruled you.Less known facts about Mughals, Tipu Sultan and other Bharti rulers.
View attachment 828311
View attachment 828319
Nope. The thread is about exposing the reality of those overrated kings and emperors.
well firstly you are in the wrong sectionNope. The thread is about exposing the reality of those overrated kings and emperors.