Less known facts about Mughals, Tipu Sultan and other Bharti rulers.

Joe Shearer said: The comparison is a bit strained. Akbar was half-Chaghatai half-Persian. By the time Bahadur Shah Zafar came to the throne, the imperial family was considerably integrated into the local nobility.

Most of the wives of the Mughals were Hindus.Hence in few generations they lost all their Turko-Mongol genes.Appearance is similar but complexion has changed.