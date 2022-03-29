What's new

Less known facts about Mughals, Tipu Sultan and other Bharti rulers

Less known facts about Mughals, Tipu Sultan and other Bharti rulers.

The comparison is a bit strained. Akbar was half-Chaghatai half-Persian. By the time Bahadur Shah Zafar came to the throne, the imperial family was considerably integrated into the local nobility.
 
The comparison is a bit strained. Akbar was half-Chaghatai half-Persian. By the time Bahadur Shah Zafar came to the throne, the imperial family was considerably integrated into the local nobility.
Most of the wives of the Mughals were Hindus.

Hence in few generations they lost all their Turko-Mongol genes.

See no difference in their appearance.
Appearance is similar but complexion has changed.
 
Mughals atleast till Akbar period should have mongoloid facial features, although yes by the time of 1857 they didn't look any different than average people from UP
 
Nope. The thread is about exposing the reality of those overrated kings and emperors.

well firstly you are in the wrong section
and secondly who cares what you believe.
Most of the history taught in India is either fabricated or based on myths extracted from folktales or religious scriptures
 

