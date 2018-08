Less flow of Indian cows

Jessore farmers say local cows are enough to meet demand

Bringing of cows from across the border through different points at Benapole has almost stopped as Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel are not allowing anybody to go to India for the purpose.

BGB 21 Battalion Commanding Officer (in-charge) Major Syed Shohel Ahmed said the number of cows coming from India has decreased. Nobody is allowed to go to India to bring cows from across the border, he said. As a result, the number of Bangladeshis killed at the border came down to zero in the last one month.

Meanwhile, farmers in Jessore said there will be no impact on the cattle market although cows are not being imported from India.