L'Espresso: the secret journals of Arafat

Many revelations of the Palestinian leader on Italy: after a secret meeting with the former Knight, he lied in exchange for money to save him from a trial. The truth about the Sigonella case. The judgment on Saddam. Thus the history of the last decades is rewritten. Ample excerpts on the Espresso at newsstands from Sunday 4 February

"L'Espresso" has discovered, in exclusive world, the secret diaries of Yasser Arafat, leader of the PLO (Organization for the Liberation of Palestine) and then president of the Palestinian National Authority. Several excerpts from the journals are published on the Espresso at newsstands from Sunday 4 February.



The diaries are 19 volumes written in Arabic since 1985 and concluded in October 2004, when Arafat left his headquarters in Ramallah, in the West Bank, to be admitted to a hospital in Clamart, on the outskirts of Paris where he died a month later.



The nineteen volumes are a mine of information that narrates political understandings, actions of war and business that until now had remained obscure.



For example, reading the diary reveals that Arafat helped Berlusconi when he was on trial for illegally funding the Bettino Craxi Socialist Party.

Arafat secretly met Berlusconi in 1998, in a European capital, and after that meeting he decided to confirm the false version given by Berlusconi to the judges, that the ten billion lire at the center of the trial were destined not to the Italian Socialist Party but to the Olp, as a support of the Palestinian cause. It was not true, but Arafat reveals in the diaries that he has publicly confirmed this version receiving a transfer in exchange. In the diary are noted the details with the account numbers and money transfers obtained by Arafat.



The diaries also reveal the negotiation between Arafat and Italy in 1985, when Craxi was Prime Minister and Giulio Andreotti, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the affair of Achille Lauro, the cruise ship hijacked by four Palestinian terrorists.