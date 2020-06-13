What's new

Leopard 2A4 modernisation program(s)

Turcici Imperium

Turcici Imperium

FULL MEMBER
Sep 24, 2020
136
0
518
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
So appereantly we now have 2 different moderisation programs for leo 2A4 tanks.

First, Roketsan got a tender for modernisating 40 leo 2A4 tanks, and first 2 tanks have been modernised and delivered to the Turkish Army. All 40 tanks wil be modernised by the end of this year. Source:

www.savunmasanayist.com

Roketsan Leopard 2A4T1 teslimatına başladı | SavunmaSanayiST

Roketsan, 'Leopard 2A4 Modernizasyonu' Projesi kapsamında Türk Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanlığı’na yönelik Leopard 2A4 T1 İlave Zırh Sistemi teslimatlarına başladı.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com

Second tender is for 81+250(options) leo 2a4 tanks, so basicly %90 of total leo2a4 tanks would be modernised if options will also be given to the winner of second tender. BMC and FNSS gave offers for the second tender, and the winner by %99 chance will be BMC, they already have working prototype of their upgrade offer (Altay armor/electronics pack on leo 2a4).

www.savunmasanayist.com

Leopard 2A4 Modernizasyonu Yeni Gelişmeler | SavunmaSanayiST

Türk Kara Kuvvetleri’nin Leopard 2A4 Modernizasyonu ihtiyacına yönelik olarak farklı projeler ortaya çıktıkça, çeşitli soru işaretleri de beraberinde geliyor.
www.savunmasanayist.com www.savunmasanayist.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Test7
A Look at Ongoing MBT Upgrades & New MBT Programs in the Western World
Replies
0
Views
10K
Test7
Test7
CrazyZ
Are main battle tanks obsolete? The view from Latin America
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
HAIDER
HAIDER
Indus Falcon
Canadian Leopard 2 MBT
Replies
0
Views
2K
Indus Falcon
Indus Falcon
U
Regional arms race or bilateral arms races in Northeast and Southeast Asia
Replies
0
Views
3K
usman_1112
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom