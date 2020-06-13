Leopard 2A4 modernisation program(s)

Roketsan Leopard 2A4T1 teslimatına başladı | SavunmaSanayiST Roketsan, 'Leopard 2A4 Modernizasyonu' Projesi kapsamında Türk Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanlığı’na yönelik Leopard 2A4 T1 İlave Zırh Sistemi teslimatlarına başladı.

Leopard 2A4 Modernizasyonu Yeni Gelişmeler | SavunmaSanayiST Türk Kara Kuvvetleri’nin Leopard 2A4 Modernizasyonu ihtiyacına yönelik olarak farklı projeler ortaya çıktıkça, çeşitli soru işaretleri de beraberinde geliyor.

So appereantly we now have 2 different moderisation programs for leo 2A4 tanks.First, Roketsan got a tender for modernisating 40 leo 2A4 tanks, and first 2 tanks have been modernised and delivered to the Turkish Army. All 40 tanks wil be modernised by the end of this year. Source:Second tender is for 81+250(options) leo 2a4 tanks, so basicly %90 of total leo2a4 tanks would be modernised if options will also be given to the winner of second tender. BMC and FNSS gave offers for the second tender, and the winner by %99 chance will be BMC, they already have working prototype of their upgrade offer (Altay armor/electronics pack on leo 2a4).