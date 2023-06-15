Lengthy Political Campaign

In War, the objective is to win a swift and decisive victory. Whenever a campaign becomes lengthy, the enemy has a chance to regroup and start a counter offensive.The political campaign against Imran Khan is becoming too lengthy. So far the government has succeeded in curtailing PTI and breaking it. But the waiting time till the appointment of the new Chief Justice is taking too long. Already, the Lawyers have decided to protest against the measures against PTI.In this context, it is suggested the the present Chief Justice may be replaced at the earliest before his term expires due to one sided judgements and bench fixing. The benefits of such a replacement outweigh the costs by a wide margin. The trial of Imran Khan may be started under the next Chief Justice.Another important point is that we have to concentrate on economic recovery without this political quagmire.