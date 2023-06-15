What's new

Lengthy Political Campaign

R2D2

R2D2

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2009
928
-7
690
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In War, the objective is to win a swift and decisive victory. Whenever a campaign becomes lengthy, the enemy has a chance to regroup and start a counter offensive.

The political campaign against Imran Khan is becoming too lengthy. So far the government has succeeded in curtailing PTI and breaking it. But the waiting time till the appointment of the new Chief Justice is taking too long. Already, the Lawyers have decided to protest against the measures against PTI.

In this context, it is suggested the the present Chief Justice may be replaced at the earliest before his term expires due to one sided judgements and bench fixing. The benefits of such a replacement outweigh the costs by a wide margin. The trial of Imran Khan may be started under the next Chief Justice.

Another important point is that we have to concentrate on economic recovery without this political quagmire.

@AZ1
 
Last edited:
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
6,630
-40
4,792
Country
India
Location
India
IKs not coming back, man.

These guys have way more tricks up their sleeves, abhi toh game shuru hua hai, this is just the powerful Pk fauj's first few moves.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
21,625
10
22,968
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
R2D2 said:
In War, the objective is to win a swift and decisive victory. Whenever a campaign becomes lengthy, the enemy has a chance to regroup and start a counter offensive.

The political campaign against Imran Khan is becoming too lengthy. So far the government has succeeded in curtailing PTI and breaking it. But the waiting time till the appointment of the new Chief Justice is taking too long. Already, the Lawyers have decided to protest against the measures against PTI.

In this context, it is suggested the the present Chief Justice may be replaced at the earliest before his term expires due to one sided judgements and bench fixing. The benefits of such a replacement outweigh the costs by a wide margin. The trial of Imran Khan may be started under the next Chief Justice.

Another important point is that we have to concentrate on economic recovery without this political quagmire.

@AZ1
Click to expand...
Future is IPP
 
S

SaadH

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
3,706
-1
5,215
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Karachi mayor election was a preview for the general election. Zardari is Sepoy's A team manager and his son will be your next PM, regardless of who the people vote for.

Democracy much like elsewhere is a very controlled system and in Pakistan the sepoys have perfected the art.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
‘Intolerable’: PM Shehbaz strongly condemns ‘foreign-funded’ campaign against army, COAS abroad
Replies
1
Views
204
uhuru
U
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jahangir Tareen completes initial homework to launch a new political party
2
Replies
17
Views
460
Steppe Wolff
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ruling alliance decides to enforce state writ, bring Imran to justice
Replies
9
Views
283
PakFactor
P
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LHC bars Punjab police from ‘harassing’ PTI chief
Replies
0
Views
218
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Why Nawaz Sharif and his clan targeting ex Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.
Replies
1
Views
163
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom