Lengthening Shadows

Khan had painstakingly spun his political career around the single slogan of no tolerance for corruption, “NRO over my dead body.” Vowing never to spare the ‘corrupt,’ he promised to make them disgorge the ‘looted wealth,’ no matter what the cost. “I am a fighter, have fought all my life and never give in,” he claimed all along, emphasising that ‘corrupt’ will not escape the country.



The ‘corrupt’ Nawaz, however, not only escaped to London but also refused to submit indemnity bonds worth Rs7 billion to earn it. That bond was needed also as face-saving for Imran Khan, but Sharif publicly scoffed at the suggestion of giving even a symbolic face saving. With vengeance, Nawaz Sharif seemed to be making a political statement: No NRO to Imran.

The permission to let Nawaz go was seen by many, even in his own party, as betrayal of the cause of fighting corruption.

Backtracking on the ‘humanitarian’ narrative, the prime minister suddenly chose to cast doubt on the judicial system for permitting Nawaz to go abroad.

Unprecedentedly, he publicly asked both the incumbent and CJP-in-waiting to restore public trust in the judiciary and even offered his support for it.



Alas, for Imran Khan, this salvo against the judiciary misfired

when CJP Asif Saeed Khosa publicly dismissed the taunt over two judicial systems.

“Don’t hurl taunts at us for favouring the powerful,” the CJP retorted in a rare public rejoinder. Permission to Sharif was granted by the prime minister himself and that the judiciary had only set modalities in this regard, the CJP said.

Puffing and fuming, Khan then changed tracks and cast doubt on the medics’ reports

on the basis of which he had earlier given permission on humanitarian grounds.

At a public event in his hometown Mianwali, he said that he was shocked to see the way Sharif had climbed the staircase of the aircraft. “After seeing him going up the plane’s stairs, I once again went through the medical reports which said he had a heart condition, malfunctioning kidneys and is a diabetic.”

A question that soon arose was: If Imran really did not want Nawaz to go abroad, then who did it? ISPR’s nauseating ‘same page’ statement just when the question was being asked only further compounded the woes.



It seemed like an admission that an unwilling government indeed had been asked to endorse the decision taken by backseat drivers placing both on the ‘same page.’

This must have made the prime minister twist and turn. As shadows lengthened, the prime minister made two swift and thoughtless moves for damage control. He first appointed a recently retired army general as chief executive of CPEC Authority, and then moved the judiciary to defer the treason case verdict put off against General Musharraf.

Asma Jehangir’s petition in the apex court questioning scores of channels owned by ISPR may reveal more than what meets the eye when it is finally heard and decided.

Is it that the powers behind Nawaz’s departure have sensed the dangers of keeping a three time Punjabi prime minister caged for too long