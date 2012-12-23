What's new

Leio's PLA military photos (kinds of military equipments)

Hi mates:wave:, glad to meet u here! :usflag::pakistan:
I creat a new PLA photos/pics thread here to share many PLA interesting & awesome pics. :china:

The purpose of this thread is to honor the PLA and ppl who serve and have served in it.
Few things to remember before going any further:
- Read the forum rules
- Any disrespectful posts will be reported
- Avoid reposting and posting old images in general, we are more interested in seeing something new
- Stay on topic

Welcome other mates to share their pics of China Army/Airforce/Navy in this thread, also welcome any question about PLA and China. Any contributions to this thread are more than welcome.:smitten:


PS All pics from China internet, internal military forums, and official sites. Just provide or add some introduction and explanation for PLA equipments.
PPS if some pics had been posted in other threads, i'm sorry firstly.:bunny:
 
Well... Anyone could tell me how can i enable the BB code tag, or which level i need to reach to post image links ? Pls,ths.

Is that reach requirement of SENIOR MEMBER,or over 100 post, or 100 thanked can insert image links? I really need some help here. Thank you very much.
======================Looks problem has been done, ths all======================

2012-11-24 PLAN J-15 fighter firstly landing CV16 A.C and taking off from the deck:
[IMG]http://i.imgur.com/wnIbP.jpg













 
J-31




2012 December, PLAAF 100x fighters(J10A,J11,J11B,Su30mkk,KJ2000,KJ200) simulated combat exercise:










PLA Army WZ-10 and WZ-9 armed helicopter fleet




 
WZ-19 and WZ-10 armed helicopter face to face:



China 056 class corvette formally join NAVY (south china sea fleet of PLAN)












 
2012.12.17 Finished 527th mission of Gulf of Aden, PLAN fleet visited to Sydny
(1x ocean supply ship,2x 054A class frigates)















 
