Minister says the step will improve quality of education. — Dawn/File



LAHORE: The government has decided to introduce teaching licences and a bill to the effect will be tabled in the Punjab Assembly soon, says Education Minister Murad Raas. ​



“ Like doctors and engineers, teachers will also be registered and a law to the effect will be shortly laid before the Punjab Assembly, ” the minister said while summing up debate on education in the house here on Friday.



He said the initiative would provide better employment opportunities to teachers in other countries.



He informed the lawmakers that the proposed law would also tackle harassment of students and teaching staff at private schools .