Legendary Journalist Arshad Sharif Funeral one of the biggest in Pakistan |Voice of Truth| No General, No PM, No Politician, No Govt Official ever got

Legendary Journalist Arshad Sharif Funeral attended by millions, One of the biggest in Pakistan | No General, No Politician, No Govt Official, Media man ever got such a send off | The Voice of Truth
Voice of Truth | World media is saying even no media man, or journalist in the world has ever got such a big send off in thousands and thousands.
Shaheed Arshad Sharif was the voice of people, voice of truth, voice of bravery, ultimate hard-worker, focused in details of journalism, and all time great investigative journalist living a simple house with a simple family in Islamabad. This man was s a Gem in Pakistan's History.
Arshad Sharif began his journalistic career as a freelancer in 1993 while he was still a student. He received his Master of Science in Public Administration from Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad.
His Father Muhammad Sharif was Pakistan Navy man born in Gujrat, Punjab, who was also a Photographer, a writer and a Journalist. Arshad Sharif was also a Photographer. Arshad's younger brother was Major Ashraf Shariff was martyred in 2011 by TTP terrorists when he left the Bannu cantonment without any escort.
Arshad Sharif's father Commander Muhammad Sharif died of a heart attack at the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in May 2011. His younger brother, Major Ashraf Sharif was killed when his car veered off the road on his way to attend the funeral of their father in May 2011.[20] On hearing about the death of his father, Major Ashraf Sharif, left Bannu Cantonment refusing a chauffeur or escort. A few kilometres away, his vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree, killing him. Commander Muhammad Sharif and Major Ashraf Sharif were laid to rest with full military honours at the H-11 Graveyard.[20]
He is survived by his wife Javeria Siddique.
Only other funeral Pakistanis ever attended in numbers are Dr Abdul Qadeeer Khan, Sattar Edhi, Singer and Islamic Scholar Junaid Jamshed.
Final moments:
Janaza/Funeral:
