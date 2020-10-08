Legendary Iranian singer Shajarian passes away TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – Iranian classical singer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian has passed away.

The great maestro, who had been in fragile health conditions in the past year, died at the age of 80 at Tehran's Jam Hospital on Thursday.Shajarian was the undisputed master of Persian traditional (classical) singing and is regarded as a national treasure by both musicians and music lovers.He was perhaps Iran's most diverse and prolific singer of all time and has a huge repertory of recorded works.