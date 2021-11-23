Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld

any fans of this guy ?
Henry Calthorpe Blofeld, OBE (born 23 September 1939) nicknamed Blowers by Brian Johnston, is an English retired sports journalist, broadcaster and amateur ornithologist best known as a cricket commentator for Test Match Special on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. He has established a reputation as a commentator with an accent, vocabulary and syntax that is quintessentially Old Etonian both in style and substance. He also writes on cricket and has authored eight books to date.
remember his commentary in Sharjah back in the 90s when Pak used to dominate India, always has something to say about the ladies and their ornate earrings.. legend !
