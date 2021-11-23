What's new

Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld

any fans of this guy ?

Henry Calthorpe Blofeld, OBE (born 23 September 1939) nicknamed Blowers by Brian Johnston, is an English retired sports journalist, broadcaster and amateur ornithologist best known as a cricket commentator for Test Match Special on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. He has established a reputation as a commentator with an accent, vocabulary and syntax that is quintessentially Old Etonian both in style and substance. He also writes on cricket and has authored eight books to date.




remember his commentary in Sharjah back in the 90s when Pak used to dominate India, always has something to say about the ladies and their ornate earrings.. legend !
 
@villageidiot


iska one of the main USPs tha ki when the cameras would zoom into the crowd, particularly at Sharjah or subcontinent.. he's go on about women's ear-rings lmao.

absolute legend, but one wouldn't get his epicness if not a cricket bhakt.
 
-=virus=- said:
@villageidiot


iska one of the main USPs tha ki when the cameras would zoom into the crowd, particularly at Sharjah or subcontinent.. he's go on about women's ear-rings lmao.
Click to expand...
lol.

-=virus=- said:
absolute legend, but one wouldn't get his epicness if not a cricket bhakt.
Click to expand...
Not a cricket fan, or sports in general. Maybe football if I had to, but haven't watched a single football game in my life. First and last time I enthusiastically watched cricket was 2011 World Cup. Brilliant spell by Pakistan but then got phainti from New Zealand's Ross Taylor and it was all downhill from there. Lost to Yuvraj's sixes in the semi final.

Then I watched the IND V PAK in 2019, that's all

I did take to e-sports for a while. Counter Strike. Did that lessen your respect for me? be honest :D
 
villageidiot said:
Not a cricket fan, or sports in general. Maybe football if I had to, but haven't watched a single football game in my life. First and last time I enthusiastically watched cricket was 2011 World Cup. Brilliant spell by Pakistan but then got phainti from New Zealand's Ross Taylor and it was all downhill from there. Lost to Yuvraj's sixes in the semi final.

Then I watched the IND V PAK in 2019, that's all

I did take to e-sports for a while. Counter Strike. Did that lessen your respect for me? be honest :D
Click to expand...
just a tad, sorry.

m toh firang noobs ko bhi cricket ka deewaana bana deta hu :P

2 years coaching under a guy who played 2 TEST MATCHES for India in the early 90s

but I was shite at it.. I'm Mr broken dreams, bro

but vicariously kaam nikaal lete hain, bania style ;)

2019 was epic.. that one guy became an enduring meme

IKLOLL.jpg


I think Momin Saqib or someone found him years later too...


lol, nice guy.. I get it, dushmanon se haar rahe hain.. super frustrated
 
-=virus=- said:
just a tad, sorry.

m toh firang noobs ko bhi cricket ka deewaana bana deta hu :P

2 years coaching under a guy who played 2 TEST MATCHES for India in the early 90s

but I was shite at it.. I'm Mr broken dreams, bro

but vicariously kaam nikaal lete hain, bania style ;)

2019 was epic.. that one guy became an enduring meme

View attachment 924127

I think Momin Saqib or someone found him years later too...


lol, nice guy.. I get it, dushmanon se haar rahe hain.. super frustrated
Click to expand...
FWIW, I suck at Counter Strike too. So, I'd kid myself that I was getting better by watching the pros.

I wasn't :lol:
 

