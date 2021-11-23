Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld

Not a cricket fan, or sports in general. Maybe football if I had to, but haven't watched a single football game in my life. First and last time I enthusiastically watched cricket was 2011 World Cup. Brilliant spell by Pakistan but then got phainti from New Zealand's Ross Taylor and it was all downhill from there. Lost to Yuvraj's sixes in the semi final.Then I watched the IND V PAK in 2019, that's allI did take to e-sports for a while. Counter Strike. Did that lessen your respect for me? be honest