Legend of Maula Jatt Gandasa auctioned in Toronto show

Untitled-3.jpg


Yesterday, there was a show in Toronto where Kubra Khan, Fawad Khan, Mikaeel Zulfikar, Faisal Kapadia, Fahad Mustafa, Ibrar ul Haq and others were presented. The famous gandasa from the movie Legend of Maula Jatt 2022 was auctioned off for $50,000 to a Pakistani bidder, raising questions about the amount of money wealthy Pakistanis, particularly those who are close to the Canadian, US, and UK governments, possess. These individuals are known for only supporting Imran Khan in Pakistan.

Since Khan was ousted, these people have not contributed anything to Pakistan, and it's an open secret that the overseas community only supports Khan, including doctors, engineers, and the wealthy. Remittances have decreased by 40%-50%. Do you remember the anonymous Pakistani who walked into the Turkish embassy and donated $30 million to the earthquake victims in Turkey last month? These people won't contribute to Pakistan until Imran Khan returns to power.

They strongly oppose the Pakistani military establishment since it imposed PDM on Pakistan. If anything happens to Imran Khan, there will be serious consequences. They will hold the Pakistani Army responsible, publicly criticize and accuse them, causing serious trouble for Pakistan and its military establishment. These individuals have a strong PR presence in the US, Canada, and the UK, with many even holding MP positions. If something happens to IK, they will use their influence to force their respective governments to declare the Pakistani Army a "rough army," resulting in no financial aid from the World Bank, IMF, or UK/US.
 

