Uber driver who owns a bakery and runs a cafe. Also He plans to open a football academy soon.



The new source of demogogy of the symbol names and opinion leaders of FETO is the living conditions. In my opinion, new entrants to this issue should investigate the global tribute system that this organization calls HIMMET.



Maybe the headquarters in Pensilvaya spends so much money on lobbying in the US that everyone needs extra work, who knows.

Click to expand...