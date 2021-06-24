Legal smackdown!: Watch Giuliani complain after law license suspended for election lies
finally some real justice!
|Rudy Giuliani can no longer practice law after his New York law license was suspended for communicating “demonstrably false and misleading statements… in his capacity as lawyer for former president Donald Trump.” The decision comes as he, along with Trump allies Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell, request Dominion Voting’s billion-dollar defamation suit against them be thrown out. Dr. Jason Johnson and former SDNY prosecutor John Flannery discuss.
