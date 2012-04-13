Legal action if anyone tries to visit Israel from Bangladesh: foreign minister Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today warned of action as per the immigration law if anyone tries to go to Israel from Bangladesh as it still does not recognise Israel.

12:01 PM, May 26, 2021 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:03 PM, May 26, 2021Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: File/Collected" style="box-sizing: border-box; float: right; cursor: pointer; position: relative; display: table; z-index: 1; margin-left: 44.4062px;">Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. Photo: File/CollectedUNB, Dhaka"We remain very strong (on legal ground). Everybody knows it. Our immigration will stop them immediately. Immigration will control those things and they do. They've been doing it for years," he told reporters, adding that it is the home ministry that ensures the enforcement of the law.The foreign minister made the remarks while responding to questions from reporters after the handover of pharmaceutical products for the people of Palestine to its Ambassador to Bangladesh Yousef SY Ramadan at state guesthouse Padma. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present.Dr Momen said Bangladesh has not changed its position towards Israel, and no one from Bangladesh can visit Israel."If anyone goes there, the person will be liable to be prosecuted. There has been evidence before," said the minister, adding that the government never gave permission to anyone to visit Israel.He said there is confusion as they have created a new e-passport six to seven months ago deleting "except Israel" to "maintain international standard". "Passport is an identity and it doesn't relate to foreign policy."The minister said the foreign policy of Bangladesh remains the same as it was during Bangabandhu's time. "We don't recognise Israel."