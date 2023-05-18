beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 58,137
- -52
- Country
-
- Location
-
Leftist Maoists gathering and politically charged crowd slogan chanting in China
They are chanting : long live Chairman Mao, down with collaborators, dowth with Capitalism, down with collaborators and foreign running dogs, down with revisionism, down with the pro capitalism rightists in the Chinese communist party, long live Chairman Mao's thought, long live the undefeatable Chairman's thought, long long long live Chairman Mao
They are chanting : long live Chairman Mao, down with collaborators, dowth with Capitalism, down with collaborators and foreign running dogs, down with revisionism, down with the pro capitalism rightists in the Chinese communist party, long live Chairman Mao's thought, long live the undefeatable Chairman's thought, long long long live Chairman Mao