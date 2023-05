beijingwalker said: Leftist Maoists gathering and politically charged crowd slogan chanting in China

They are chanting : long live Chairman Mao, down with collaborators, dowth with Capitalism, down with collaborators and foreign running dogs, down with revisionism, down with the pro capitalism rightists in the Chinese communist party, long live Chairman Mao's thought, long live the undefeatable Chairman's thought, long long long live Chairman Mao

Song Hong said: Actually the Maoists were suppressed by Deng.



When I wrote the truth in China regarding Red Army purges, pointing the Zhou Enlai was responsible and no 1 culprit, I quickly get ban. But so many article that slander Mao is allow to be published. Click to expand...

MH.Yang said: Xi Jinping, a left-wing politician, became the leader of China not by historical contingency, but by historical inevitability. Click to expand...

beijingwalker said:

Slogans like " Long live The Great Cultural Revolution" are shouted out by many left wing Maoists, which is totally against the government official stance on it.



View attachment 930276 There is a growing tension between the Chinese government and left Wing Maoists

MH.Yang said: The left-wing Maoists in China are mainly composed of educated middle class and young students. Click to expand...

MH.Yang said: In fact, we can foresee the strong rise of left-wing forces in the future. Click to expand...

Song Hong said: Mao is the Greatest MAN not seen millennia.



It is very lucky China got Mao. Click to expand...

Song Hong said: Mao pointed out how to remain spiritually pure on a one party state -- that is cultural revolution. Click to expand...

This filled me with joy as I logged-in to PDF this morning. May Communism rise and rise in China. The Communists should start Occupy Shanghai Stock Exchange. This will be their organized signal against the obscenity of Capitalism.Communism in general is disliked on the forum. I have eight years of experience in this. @bluesky mentioned Deng just on Monday.That seems counter to the below :That is good. More of these people should abandon their middle class life and get into Red activism because what else is there to do in life but evolve their society ?Future ? No, you must start that future by engaging right today.Incorrect. Communism / Socialism have had various other heroes and heroines including the Cuban revolutionaries, Muammar Gaddafi, Nasser, Carlos etc.Muammar left a proper philosophy.Party system is what Communism wishes to abolish. Real Communist political arrangement is where the people govern themselves directly like in former Libyan Jamahiriya.