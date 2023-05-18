Leftist Maoists gathering and politically charged crowd slogan chanting in China

The left-wing Maoists in China are mainly composed of educated middle class and young students.In fact, we can foresee the strong rise of left-wing forces in the future.After all, they are the future masters of this country.Xi Jinping, a left-wing politician, became the leader of China not by historical contingency, but by historical inevitability. In the future, there will be more and more left-wing politicians in China.The characteristics of Chinese left-wing Maoists are youthfulness, highly educated, wealthy families, idealists, strong inclusiveness, understanding of the entire world, active thinking, and so on. Their strength is far stronger than those decadent elderly people in the former Soviet Union.