And that too an organization that has historically always leaned towards the left. They even tried to shut down Nancy Pelosi's speech during the whole DACA issue. The left is just devouring itself.



Kinda hearkens back to how the Communists in Weimar Germany back-stabbed the more moderate Left Social Democratic Party resulting in a victory for Hitler's National Socialists, because they weren't "hardcore" enough.

Click to expand...