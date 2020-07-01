Left over USA items in Afghanistan

US troops left behind everything from energy drinks to armored vehicles when they abandoned a key base in Afghanistan in the dead of night

US forces departed Bagram Airfield, a major base in Afghanistan, at 3 a.m. on Friday.

They left behind numerous items, from energy drinks and MREs to armored vehicles, the AP reported.

When US forces left, they cut off the power. Then looters rolled in, grabbing what they could.