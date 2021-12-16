INS_Vikramaditya
Leena Nair, who grew up in Kolhapur in Maharashtra, will next month-end take over as the Global Chief Executive Officer of French luxury fashion house Chanel, joining the ranks of Indian-origin corporate bosses who call the shots at Global Inc.
Ms Nair, 52, was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever - a position she resigned from to join the iconic luxury group.
"I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of @CHANEL, an iconic and admired company," she said on Twitter.
From Kolhapur To Chanel Boss: Leena Nair Joins List Of Indian-Origin CEOs
