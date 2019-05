In my opinion, what Lee Kuan Yew said is 50-50 true.



Not all Chinese are great, most of them are just plain people, I said most.



But I admit that Chinese culture is quite superior, even people who is just below the standard can became a great too if live, grown up and educated with the right culture.



And great people in the ancient world, became nothing today, because their great civilization and culture wiped out.





What I want to say to Chinese people, protect and preserve your culture whenever and wherever you are. Strictly educate and discipline your children and grandchildren with it, so it will last forever.



There's no the so-called traditional, old, conservative nor modern cultures. What is real is superior and inferior cultures. Which one are you going to choose?



The world is always evolved and changes, as well as China. If you in period of time developed a superior culture, you will advanced. And if you evolved into inferior culture, you will decline down to the level of shameful.

