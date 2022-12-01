What's new

Lee Kuan Yew interviewed on Islam (very politically incorrect)

A highly sensitive interviews.

Below interview will be suicidal today when Anglo Jews political correctness is fully unleash. While public Singapore policies has a slight discriminatory tint against Chinese, and Chinese is demonized as big racists, likely within the inner psyche, Singapore elites feel Chinese is least racists.

Likely part of Lee Kuan Yew desire is communicating while the public policies is against Chinese especially recently, GoS is compelled to do so by some forces.


 
it's true, Islam is a whole different lifestyle, its hard to integrate properly when you are practicing Muslim and religion is not very easy to kill off, only USSR successfully killed it with force

US and Muslim community in Latin America seems to be thriving without any major issues, Europe is a different case
 
I did not find anything explosive. He is restating Two nation theory with Singapore characteristics. Two nations don't necessarily mean a border and sovereignty, it can also mean separateness. For over 3 centuries, here in U.S.A, we have had two nations, Black and White. We vote in the same elections, same Congress, courts etc., but very different human experiences. In Europe, you see this Two nation theory very easily. If you go to Paris, you see the French Muslims in the outer suburbs whereas the non-Muslims are in the inner city. Here in U.S., African Americans tend to be more in inner cities.

You want something Politically Incorrect? This is today's news:

‘Satanic Verses would have never been published if Rushdie had written it today’​

 
epebble said:
I did not find anything explosive. He is restating Two nation theory with Singapore characteristics. Two nations don't necessarily mean a border and sovereignty, it can also mean separateness. For over 3 centuries, here in U.S.A, we have had two nations, Black and White. We vote in the same elections, same Congress, courts etc., but very different human experiences. In Europe, you see this Two nation theory very easily. If you go to Paris, you see the French Muslims in the outer suburbs whereas the non-Muslims are in the inner city. Here in U.S., African Americans tend to be more in inner cities.
that's ghettoization - why aren't Muslims in Latin America, US facing this issue (Latin American Muslims are Arabs, centuries-old immigration)
why is this happening in Europe? - Muslim hui's of china also live comfortably

Muslims will eat a certain way like jews, marry their own like jews, will have societal divides like jews between Jubbah-wearing conservatives and liberals - that's a trend across the globe but some countries are more accepting of this than others

US is a great place to be Muslim and a Jew cause of its more easy-going accepting atmosphere, Latin America is a great place to be muslim
Jews were hated everywhere and Muslims too to some extent but due to their numbers cant be threatened like jews
 

