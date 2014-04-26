Lee Enfield - user thread

Lee Enfield - .303 Lee-Enfield (Series) Bolt-Action, Magazine-Fed, Repeating (1895). The Lee-Enfield series of rifles is one of the most successful bolt-action rifles of all time. First debuted in November 1895 as the .303 calibre, Rifle, Magazine, Lee-Enfield, the rifle has still found use today in military...

Follow up to:Would like to see in our forum who are the Enfield Affectionados.I have No 4 Mk2 rifle. Just a beautiful rifle overall. Fired in total of 20+ rounds since its was produced.To sportise it would be an insult.