What's new

Lee Enfield - user thread

denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
4,951
-3
7,978
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
Follow up to:

Lee Enfield - .303

Lee-Enfield (Series) Bolt-Action, Magazine-Fed, Repeating (1895). The Lee-Enfield series of rifles is one of the most successful bolt-action rifles of all time. First debuted in November 1895 as the .303 calibre, Rifle, Magazine, Lee-Enfield, the rifle has still found use today in military...
defence.pk

Would like to see in our forum who are the Enfield Affectionados.

I have No 4 Mk2 rifle. Just a beautiful rifle overall. Fired in total of 20+ rounds since its was produced.

To sportise it would be an insult.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
fatman17 Lee Enfield - .303 Military History & Tactics 7
Yankee-stani THE Father of Taiwan Lee Teng Hui China & Far East 20
JSCh Former Taiwan leader Lee Teng-hui died of illness China & Far East 55
mohammad45 Daniel Lewis Lee executed after Supreme Court clears the way for first federal execution in 17 years Americas 4
vi-va 李光耀 Lee Kuan Yew's Final Challenge to Democracy and the British/American Empire. World Affairs 21
F-22Raptor Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Netflix Film Trailer Members Club 0
vi-va Exclusive interview with Singapore's founding PM Lee Kuan Yew: How did Lee view China? World Affairs 0
eldarlmari US and China swapping insults, blaming each other for COVID-19 won’t help solve the problem: PM Lee COVID-19 Coronavirus 3
beijingwalker S'porean PM Lee and Halimah each writes letter praising China for its efforts in combating coronavir China & Far East 0
Song Hong Lee Kuan Yew on Hong Kong westernized ruling class China & Far East 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top